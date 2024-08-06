Internal Audit Analyst
Through continual innovation, we've been the industry leader in network video since our journey began in 1984. Today, we offer forward-thinking products and services for video surveillance and analytics, access control, intercom, and audio systems. We thrive in our friendly, open, and collaborative culture and enthusiastically embrace new perspectives. United by our commitment to inclusion, sustainability, and equality, we consistently seek to develop our diverse work environment and our role in society.
The role as Internal Audit Analyst?
We are now looking for a new Internal Audit Analyst. In the role, you will work closely with a wonderful and ambitious team within Governance and Internal Audit. We have an open and close collaboration where we ensure we reach our common goals. In this role, you will have a good opportunity to participate and influence our development journey! The auditor will report to the Senior Manager who leads the Internal Audit team.
Your future team
As an Internal Audit Analyst, you will be part of our Governance & Internal Audit team.
Governance & Internal Audit is responsible for developing our frameworks for risk management, corporate governance, and compliance control. This includes i.e. coordination of the annual risk management process, monitoring of policy compliance, design, and implementation of the framework for internal control over financial reporting, testing of the internal control framework and other follow-ups ordered by the organization.
Our goal as a team is to create a coherent, overarching framework that meets the demands placed on the business by both internal and external stakeholders.
Key Responsibilities
As an Internal Audit Analyst, you will be part of our Governance & Internal Audit team. By testing controls, you will ensure that our internal control framework over financial reporting is working properly. You will also work on improving processes and controls based on the outcome of the testing.
You will:
• Develop and challenge existing process documentation
• Test controls and document the testing with great accuracy
• Visit our subsidiaries all over the world, which means up to 35 travel days per year
• Conduct other types of internal audits as required
• Communicate internally and document testing in English
Who are you?
We are looking for someone with a maximum of 3 years of experience in auditing or internal control. You have good experience of working with control testing in an international environment. We see that you are well-organized and meticulous, and you have good analytical skills. You are driven by challenges; take your own initiative and you can argue for your cause if you find that something can be done better. It is advantageous if you have a background within the "Big Four".
In addition to the above, we would like you to have:
• Relevant university/college degree
• Has good English skills, both spoken and written
• Used to working in Excel
What can Axis offer you?
Axis is a world-leading company with offices and customers all over the world. We develop and sell network cameras used for surveillance and security solutions. We are in an expansive phase, which means new challenges and great opportunities to develop on a personal and professional level. The head office with corporate management, support functions and our research and development department are located in Lund. We look forward to receiving your application!
Ready to act?
Axis realizes the importance of a mixed workforce. We know that diversity in our groups and in our organization creates a better work environment and lays the foundation for the creativity that is a prerequisite for our success. Do you want to grow with us?
