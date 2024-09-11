Interior designer
2024-09-11
Job Title: Junior Interior Designer
Location: Stockholm
Department: Design
Reports To: Senior Interior Designer
Job Type: Full-Time
Job Overview
We are looking for a creative and detail-oriented Interior Designer to join our dynamic team in Stockholm. You will be responsible for designing and implementing functional and aesthetically pleasing interior spaces for our clients. This role demands a blend of creativity and technical skills, with a solid understanding of design principles, space planning, and project management.
Key Responsibilities
Client Consultation:
Meet with clients to understand their needs, preferences, and budget.
Provide advice on design concepts, materials, and finishes.
Design Development:
Create detailed design plans, including floor plans and 3D renderings.
Develop mood boards and presentations to communicate ideas.
Select furniture, fabrics, accessories, and lighting.
Project Management:
Manage all phases of design projects from consultation to installation.
Coordinate with contractors and suppliers to ensure timely project completion.
Conduct site visits to ensure adherence to design specifications.
Documentation and Compliance:
Prepare detailed drawings and specifications.
Ensure designs comply with local building codes and safety regulations.
Budget Management:
Prepare cost estimates and manage project budgets.
Source materials and negotiate with suppliers.
Client Relations:
Maintain strong client relationships and ensure satisfaction.
Address client concerns and requests promptly.
Team Collaboration:
Work with the design team for a cohesive approach to projects.
Participate in team meetings and brainstorming sessions.
Continuous Learning:
Stay updated on design trends and best practices.
Attend industry events and continuing education opportunities.
Qualifications
Bachelor's degree in Interior Design or a related field.
Proficiency in design software (AutoCAD, SketchUp, Adobe Creative Suite).
Strong understanding of design principles, color theory, and spatial arrangements.
Good communication and presentation skills.
Good organizational and project management skills.
Creative problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
Preferred Skills
Knowledge of sustainable design practices.
Ability to adapt to changing project requirements and work under pressure.
Benefits
Health, insurance.
Retirement savings plan
Professional development opportunities.
Paid time off and holidays.
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit their resume, cover letter, and portfolio to career@kitchens.se
with the subject line "Interior Designer Application - [Your Name]".
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-11
E-post: career@kitchens.se
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Paul & Badran Group AB
(org.nr 559155-9546)
Sibyllegatan 22 (visa karta
)
114 42 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8895003