Interim Strategic Sourcing Manager
ValueOne AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Södertälje Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Södertälje
2024-12-20
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos ValueOne AB i Södertälje
, Botkyrka
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
ValueOne is looking for an experienced Interim Strategic Sourcing Manager for a temporary assignment at one of our customers in Södertälje. The assignment must be filled as soon as possible and lasts for about six months.
ValueOne are specialists in supply chain management, purchasing, and logistics. We offer our customers services in three business areas: interim logistics and procurement consultants, recruitment of buyers and logisticians, as well as development of our customers' supply chain operations in terms of strategies, models, methods, processes, structure, and competence.
We can offer a variety of assignments at all levels within Supply Chain Management. As a consultant at ValueOne, you are part of a professional and enterprising team consisting of the leading consultants in purchasing and logistics.
If you choose to join our team, you are offered:
A market salary, which you can influence yourself.
Occupational pension.
Health and care insurance.
Health care allowance.
Personal coaching and career advice.
Network meetings with competent colleagues and Supply Chain professionals through recurring events and lectures.
Competence development through world-leading individually tailored education and courses in Supply Chain thanks to our partnership with CIPS (www.cips.org).
The Role
We are looking for an Interim Strategic Sourcing Manager to support our customer in ensuring procurement activities are aligned with business objectives. The main focus will be on managing supplier relationships, leading strategic sourcing initiatives, and representing purchasing in collaboration with internal stakeholders.
Main tasks:
Participate in and lead selected projects.
Manage supplier-related activities, such as negotiating price increase requests and improving supplier performance.
Act as a purchasing representative in discussions with internal stakeholders to align supply chain strategies.
Experience and Competencies
To succeed as Interim Strategic Sourcing Manager, you need proven experience as a strategic buyer or sourcing manager with a focus on direct categories, preferably plastics. Previous experience within manufacturing industries is highly advantageous. Familiarity with complex, large organizations is essential. You should have a strong commercial understanding and a solid grasp of supply chain and procurement processes. Fluency in English, both spoken and written, is required. Fluency in Swedish or other additional languages is considered a plus. A bachelor's degree in Engineering, Economics, Business Administration, or a related field is highly desirable. Additionally, proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite, particularly Excel and PowerPoint, are valuable assets.
Application
We look forward to receiving your application. Feel free to contact Frank Hemgren at +46 070 748 18 91 or 010 332 29 20 with any questions regarding the listed position. Please note that to apply for this position, you need to be an EU citizen or have a valid Swedish work permit. Ersättning
Månadslön - Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Valueone AB
(org.nr 556787-5264), http://www.valueone.se Arbetsplats
ValueOne AB Jobbnummer
9077052