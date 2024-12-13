Interim Head of Production
We're looking for someone with impressive skills in production, efficiency and an urge to work for a sustainable future.
We put items to better use. Hundreds of thousands a week actually. Finding ways to streamline and improve our production is therefore a top priority.
Sellpy's vision is to empower everyone to live circularly. We see a tremendous financial, social and environmental value in making sure unused items are put to use again. We are looking for colleagues who share this vision, and who are ready to see their work contribute to a sustainable future.
Interim Head of Production at Sellpy
This is a dynamic one-year position, covering for a valued colleague on maternity leave with a potential for future growth within the team. As Interim Head of Production, your mission is to lead, optimise, and transform Sellpy's production processes. You'll play a key role in ensuring operational excellence, building efficient systems, and enabling scalable growth.
In short, your will
Develop and implement production strategies to improve efficiency and quality.
Lead and motivate a diverse production team to consistently meet and exceed performance targets.
Identify bottlenecks, analyse production workflows, and implement solutions for smoother operations.
Collaborate with Product and Engineering teams to refine internal tools and systems that support scalable production.
Use tools like SQL, Excel, and BigQuery to analyse operational data and inform decision-making.
Establish benchmarks and ensure consistent adherence to production standards across all processes.
We use
Excel, SQL, Postgres and BigQuery to analyse the huge amount of data that we have from describing and photographing hundreds of thousands of items each day to understand where and how we can improve our processes.
Requirements
We're looking for a hands-on, analytical leader with a proven track record in production efficiency and operational excellence. You'll thrive in this role if you have:
Significant experience in leading and improving production processes in a high-paced environment.
Strong leadership and people management skills, with the ability to drive teams toward measurable results.
A degree in business, engineering, or a related field.
Advanced analytical skills with proficiency in Excel, SQL, and other data tools.
Fluency in English, both written and spoken.
We'd be impressed if you have
Experience in e-commerce or a tech-driven company.
A background in a fast-growing, product-focused startup.
Familiarity with tools like Postgres or BigQuery.
You get to
Be part of a tech-minded company that's driving the change towards a sustainable lifestyle. In return, you will get direction, energy, and work on meaningful challenges daily.
Benefit from hybrid work from our offices in Rosersberg, Medborgarplatsen, and from home.
Work with highly skilled and motivated colleagues.
Gain new skills with unlimited access to a learning platform.
Make use of prepaid vacation.
Enjoy Sellpy credits and staff discounts at Sellpy and the H&M brands (Arket, COS, Other Stories, Weekday and more).
Save up with a monthly pension plan.
Engagement in Sellpy's social traditions with game nights, interactive planning days, guest speakers and other activities.
Location
You are welcome to do all these things at our new warehouse office in Rosersberg, Stockholm, at our office at Medborgarplatsen, and from home. We want you to enjoy a flexible work setup because well, it's soon 2025 and digital meetings work just as fine!
Form of employment: This is a full-time position with a fixed-time employment of 1 year.
Start: As agreed upon
