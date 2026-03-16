Integrationsarkitekt
Avarn Security AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-03-16
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avarn Security AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sollentuna
eller i hela Sverige
Avarn Security is a strategic and responsible security partner for corporate customers and public sector organizations. We provide security services and solutions in the Nordic market. The company's main operations are based in Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Finland. Its head office is located in Oslo, Norway and it is headed by Group CEO Vidar Berg. The company has around 17,500 employees spread across the Nordic countries.
Group IT function that offers services to Avarn Security, including to Norwegian subsidiary Skan-Kontroll, as well as Nokas Cash Handling in Nordics. The mandate is to deliver secure and cost-efficient IT services and contribute to realizing the business strategy through projects and initiatives.
Avarn Security is growing rapidly and so are the demands in a competitive security market, moving from manual, traditional services towards data-driven, dynamic and automated security services. We are implementing an IT roadmap to support the future requirements and need more highly skilled professionals.
Organizational structure
The position is within Group IT in Business Applications Nordic Services.
Business Application Nordic consist of the following Business Application areas:
• Business Cash Apps
• Guarding Apps
• Microsoft Business Apps
• ServiceNow Business Apps
• HR Business & work force planning apps
• Analytics & BI
• Integration
• Application Maintenance Services
Each Business Application area-leader reports to Director of Business Application, who reports to the Group CIO.
Responsibilities
The Integration team will over time convert over from BizTalk to a common Azure API/ Frends team structure. There will be one integration team going forward, including support from Frends.
The Integration Architect have the following responsibilities and competence area:
• Strong experience in BizTalk Enterprise architecture, design and implementation - articulating business requirements to integration technical design.
• Highly proficient in Azure integration technologies - primarily Logic Apps, Azure Functions, NoSQL databases - architect and design integration requirements on Azure.
• Decision making skills on integration architecture - hybrid landscape and which interface goes should be built on cloud/on-premises.
• Analysis and documentation of business requirements for integrations.
• Project management in implementing and maintaining BizTalk integrations, manage offshore teams towards delivery of integration requirements.
• Strong personal communication skills and ability to communicate effectively with business managers and vendors.
• Improvement of first line resolution of integration related incidents/problems.
• Responsible for Integration platform operations and monitoring - resolution of operational problems.
• Analysis and remedy in case of critical problems in the integration area
Familiarity with, or expectation of learning Frends is a prerequisite.
Qualifications
We are seeking candidates with experience from medium/ large enterprises. Applicants must be proficient in oral and written English. Skills in a Scandinavian language is an advantage, but not a requirement.
Minimum 3 year of education from college or University, preferably within information technology and system development.
You can be a recent graduate, or with a few years' experience. What we are looking for is up-to-date competence within relevant IT trends and technology related to our IT environment.
Personal characteristics
As a Avarn Security employee you are expected to contribute to our positive work ethic and industry-leading expertise. We are seeking a candidate who is already a top performer, but still aiming to deepen skills and abilities.
To be successful in this position, it is desirable that you have a high capacity to work independently, but also the ability to relate to different people in different business areas. You must have good analytical skills and be good at evaluating. In order for you to maintain objectivity, it is important that you make ethical decisions and show a high level of integrity in your own work.
It is essential that you communicate well with others, as the position has responsibilities beyond national borders. Some travel activities can therefore also be charged.
As a Avarn Security employee, you are expected to always be driven, engaged, reliable and cooperative. Avarn Security require a clean police record. A credit check will be performed. Ersättning
Individuell lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avarn Security AB
(org.nr 556256-8138), https://www.avarnsecurity.se Kontakt
Nils Einar Nilsen nils.e.nilsen@avarnsecurity.com Jobbnummer
9800711