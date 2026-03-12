Integration Developer in Stockholm
2026-03-12
2026-03-12
We are looking for an Integration Developer with an interest in growing into a Team Lead role. The position is based in Solna and involves working with complex integrations that support the entire organization. You will not do development on a daily basis but good Java skills is a must in order to use our reusable components in the best way. To summarize the role it is 40% communication, 40% configuration, 10% testing and 10% Java development. You will be part of a large team with high technical expertise, where the culture is characterized by collaboration, openness, and a strong drive to deliver business value through technical solutions.
This is a consultancy assignment where you will initially be employed by Maxitech and work on-site with our client. After approximately 12 months, there is a mutual expectation for you to transition into a permanent role with the client.
Du erbjuds
• The opportunity to work in one of Sweden's most complex integration environments
• Excellent opportunities for personal growth with a clear path toward a leadership role
• Attractive benefits, modern offices, and a culture that values teamwork and helpfulness
• A generous competence development budget to accelerate your learning and career growth
Maxitech's unique recruitment model
At Maxitech, you are offered more than just a regular employment. During your time with us, we ensure that you can expand your skills through both the client's projects and Maxitech's network. You will also benefit from a dedicated competence budget that allows you to sharpen your skills and reach new heights
Responsibilities

As an Integration Developer, you will work on projects focused on system integrations across the organization. The role includes:
• Participation in both internal and external projects, ranging from short assignments to long-term engagements.
• Gradually taking on Team Lead responsibilities, with focus on technical leadership and coordination.
• Close collaboration with stakeholders to understand business needs and deliver value.
• Configuration, technical guidance, and occasional development in Java to support integration solutions.

Required qualifications:
Requirements:
• Bachelor's degree in Computer Science or equivalent
• At least 3 years of Java development experience in integration development
• Strong skills in Java/Spring Boot Microservices.
• At least 2 years of hands-on experience with API Management and/or Apache Kafka
• At least 1 year of hands-on experience with Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS) with a strong understanding of Kubernetes clusters
• Hands-on experience with PostgreSQL.
• Familiarity with Linux and WSL environments.
• Fluent in English (Swedish is an advantage)
Meritorious:
• Proficiency in GitHub Actions and Ansible Tower for automation.
• Knowledge of Splunk, Fluent Bit, Helm charts, DevOps practices and working with Azure environments.
• Experience with Angular, JavaScript, and Bash scripting.
• Previous experience in integration development in complex environments.
• Agile Mindset
• Experience with JIRA and Confluence
You are humble, social, and service-minded. You enjoy working in an environment where people support each other, give and receive feedback, and where technology is seen as a tool for creating real business value. Strong communication skills are essential as the role involves regular interaction with clients.
Other information
• Location: Stockholm, Solna
• Start date: As soon as possible
• Scope: Full-time
• Other: Background checks will be carried out before employment

About the company:
Maxitech is an IT/Tech consultancy company working with some of the industry's sharpest consultants. We also provide direct recruitment solutions for our clients, tailoring our services to meet their specific needs.
