Integration Developer
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-08-05
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will help shape integration solutions for customer projects in an environment where technical quality and practical collaboration matter equally. The role focuses on setting up integrations through an existing integration layer based on customer needs, while making smart use of reusable components and established best practice.
This is not a pure development role. Instead, you will work across communication, configuration, testing and targeted Java development. A large part of the job is understanding integration needs, turning them into robust solutions and helping teams move forward with the right setup. It is a great fit if you enjoy combining hands-on technology with close dialogue and want to work with modern integration tooling.
Job DescriptionYou will gather and clarify integration requirements together with customer teams.
You will configure integrations in the integration layer and adapt solutions to specific project needs.
You will use reusable Java components to build and fine-tune integration flows.
You will support testing and validation to make sure integrations work reliably in target environments.
You will work with automation and deployment in tools such as GitHub Actions and Ansible Tower.
You will contribute to integration solutions running in Azure Kubernetes Service with a focus on stable Kubernetes-based setups.
You will collaborate across technical and business-facing stakeholders, with communication as a natural part of the role.
Requirements2-4 years of hands-on experience with API Management and/or Apache Kafka.
3-5 years of experience in Java.
Hands-on experience with PostgreSQL.
Proficiency in GitHub Actions and Ansible Tower for automation.
Hands-on experience with Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS) and a strong understanding of Kubernetes clusters.
Familiarity with Linux and WSL environments.
Knowledge of Splunk, Fluent Bit, and Helm charts.
You can work in both Swedish and English.
You enjoy an integration-focused role that combines communication, configuration, testing and Java development, rather than a pure architecture or full-time development track.
Nice to haveExperience in Angular.
Experience in JavaScript and Bash scripting.
Background working in integration departments.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8173470-2132136". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Centralplan 15 (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
10022987