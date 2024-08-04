Integration Developer
Stena Metall AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-08-04
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Stena Metall AB i Göteborg
, Stenungsund
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Varberg
eller i hela Sverige
Do you have a passion for IT? Do you want to be part of creating a sustainable future - for real? For us, every employee is an important piece of the puzzle in creating a sustainable tomorrow. Read more about us at www.stenametall.com
With a career at Stena Metall, you can put your potential and passion to good use and be part of a better future. A more sustainable tomorrow that is filled with new possibilities and exciting opportunities. Your career at Stena Metall Group IT starts here!
Our offer
Working for Stena Metall, you will join us in creating a better future. We can offer you a range of possibilities to develop your expertise and competence. We can also offer a wide range of benefits such as:
• Wellness Grant
• Pension fund
• Fast paced and entrepreneurial environment
• Purposeful- creating circular solution
• Collective labor agreement
Best things working at Stena Metall Group IT?
"With us, you get the opportunity to work with important business flows, new techniques and knowledgeable colleagues".
Hans Hjort, Software Architect
Stena Metall Group IT is a strategic partner and supplier of IT services, services and projects to all companies within the Stena Metall Group. At Group IT, we offer technical solutions and services tailored to the specific needs of our various companies and we work closely with our customers to design, implement and support solutions that drive value for the Stena Metall Group's various companies.
Stena Metall Group IT employ around 180 people and most of us are based at Stena Metall's head office in Majorna, Gothenburg.
Are you the Integration Developer we are looking for?
Our integration team needs to strengthen with an experienced integration developer who like to discuss patterns and best practices.
You will be part of a team that develop complex integration solutions that make a difference to all our operations. Being part of the team include influencing both technology and way of working. We have a friendly and helpful culture with close relationships to our stakeholders. Staying on top of cutting-edge cloud technology is one of the many exciting aspects of working here.
Key responsibilities - include, but are not limited to:
• Design, develop, deploy and manage integrations and the underlying platform.
• Collaborate with other developers, and stakeholders to deliver high-quality integrations.
• Build and maintain sustainable integrations based on Azure Integration Services.
It starts with you!
• You have a bachelor's or master's degree in software engineering, or equivalent.
• At least 5 years of demonstrated experience of building and delivering integrations, preferably in Azure.
• Experience of working with infrastructure as code (IaC) and of using pipelines.
• Certifications in cloud environments and/or integration platforms, is meritorious.
• Efficient, responsible, proactive and interested in your own development.
Other qualifications
Technologies and languages we use:
• Service Bus
• API management
• Function apps
• Logic apps
• Container Apps
• Data Factory
• Terraform
• C#
• Nodinite
We have flexible working hours but we require all employees to be at our office 3 days a week.
The employment is in Stena Recycling International.
Hope we have caught your attention. Join our ride today and help us, by using your potential, to make a difference and form a sustainable tomorrow!
We look forward to your application as soon as possible, selection will be running continuously.
We do background check in the recrutmentprocess Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Enligt kollektivavtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Stena Metall AB
(org.nr 556138-8371) Jobbnummer
8822394