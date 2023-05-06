Integration Architect
2023-05-06
Assignment description
Role: Integration architect
• Previous design development experience using technologies such as .Net, C#, Web API or Java, J2EE
• At least 5 years' experience working as architect for on-premise and cloud-based integration platforms.
• At least 5 years' experience in defining Integration Roadmaps & Architecture and/or working with cloud solutions (Azure, AWS or GCP, etc.)Knowledge in Azure integrations
• Experience in Rest API and Structured Data, for example XML, JSON, HTTP
• Monitoring, troubleshooting the azure integrations using azure resources and enhancing the integrations.
• It is a plus if you also have experience in working as a backend or full stack developer and experience in working with e-commerce, AS2 connectivity and aggregators like B24, Opentext etc.
Mandatory Cloud certificate: AZ-900, AZ-204 and great if you have AZ-305
Required cloud certification: AZ900, AZ204
