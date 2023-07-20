Insurance and Travel Officer
Imagine what we could learn if we could build a machine so powerful that it could look deep inside the very materials that the universe is made from. A device that could actually let us see the atoms and molecules that make up the structure of substances. Imagine the new discoveries we could make, the new materials we could develop and how much we could learn about ourselves and our universe.
The European Spallation Source is one of the largest science and technology infrastructure projects being built today. The project includes the most powerful linear proton accelerator ever built, a five-tonne, helium-cooled tungsten target wheel, 15 state-of-the-art neutron instruments, a suite of laboratories, and a supercomputing data management and software development centre. In the context of its history and future as a scientific organisation, however, it is more than the sum of its parts. It is a brand new Big Science organisation and we are building it from the ground up.
Come and build the future of Science with us!
About the role:
The ESS is at an exciting turning point. It is in transition from being a construction site, to being an operating facility. To help us realise our goal of being the most powerful neutron source in the world, we are now in search of an Insurance and Travel Officer. In this position, you will have a dual role which is tied to two divisions with a close and well-functioning collaboration; Finance & Business Control, and Supply, Procurement & Logistics.
Some of the main responsibilities and tasks in the insurance area will include:
• Support insurance and broker tendering
• Issue insurance certificates
• Assist in claims handling
• Establish and maintain an insurance manual
• Evaluate insurance cover and propose changes
• Review and report compliance with insurance policy
• Coordinate insurers' risk audits and track recommendations
• Manage internal and external reporting and reviewing on insurance issues
Some of the main responsibilities and tasks in the travel area will include:
• Operational focal point in ESS for implementation of ESS travel management including operational contact person with suppliers, arranging relevant in-house training, information, monitoring and responding to travel queries.
• Respond to internal and external requests for information related to procurement.
• Main point of contact for ESS business travel provider, for local accommodation agreements with hotels, and for agreements with taxi providers.
• Main focal point for coordinating that the ESS travel rules are kept up to date.
• Monitor travel statistics
About you:
The successful candidate has extensive and solid experience from handling issues and assignments in the insurance and travel areas - or in similar administrative areas. You have substantial and broad administrative experience, having dealt with matters such as agreements, contracts, reports, official documents etc. Your background could be in procurement, finance, law or similar. You also need experience from collaborating and communicating with a large number of internal and external stakeholders. With this experience you are used to finding a suitable balance between diplomacy and being assertive.
As you will be the owner of the insurance and travel matters at ESS, you need to be self-motivated and independent with the ability to take initiatives. Paying attention to detail and cost efficiency is also important.
Your IT skills are up to date and you strive to use modern working methods.
Experience from working in an international environment is essential, and you feel comfortable working with people from different backgrounds. Fluency in written and spoken English is a requirement, as it is the working language at ESS. Knowledge in Swedish would be advantageous.
What can we offer?
Aside from the chance to work at a truly unique Big Science project, you can also expect:
• An opportunity to contribute to the future discoveries within neutron science.
• A stunning, brand new workplace filled with innovative minds and brilliant people from across the globe.
• A challenging, exciting and fast-paced work environment.
• Market competitive compensation that is individual and differentiated according to role, responsibilities, individual skills, abilities and achievements.
• 30 days of annual leave, as well as more than 10 days of public holiday and company days off or days with limited working hours.
• Monthly pension contributions on top of your salary.
• Flexible working arrangements and a real work-life balance.
Interested? We sure hope so.
If you see yourself in what we're looking for, please provide your CV and motivation letter in English by clicking on "apply" and following the instructions. Please be aware that we can only accept direct applications made via the ESS website. We review applications continuously, so don't miss out! Please submit your application by 24 August, 2023.
Certain roles at ESS require health and safety and/or security checks, which may be carried out during the recruitment process.
For more information regarding the ESS recruitment process, please follow this link https://europeanspallationsource.se/ess-recruitment-process
or contact Recruitment Officer Åsa Ander at asa.ander@ess.eu
For further information regarding the position, please contact the Hiring Manager Florian Weissbach at florian.weissbach@ess.eu
For trade union information, please contact Unionen representative Conny Wendt at conny.wendt@ess.eu
or SACO/Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers representative Marc Kickulies at marc.kickulies@ess.eu
Please note, due to the summer vacation period we may take a bit longer to respond to e-mails.
