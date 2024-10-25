Instrument Scientist For Beer
2024-10-25
The European Spallation Source (ESS) is a partnership organization of 13 European member countries located in the city of Lund, Sweden. The ESS is hiring motivated and inspiring people from across the globe to design, construct and operate the world's most powerful neutron source. Come and be apart of the future of science in Europe. The Science Directorate at the ESS invites applications for an instrument scientist for the engineering diffractometer BEER.
Description of Division
The Diffraction and Imaging Division houses the instrument scientists and post-docs responsible for designing, constructing and then operating the DREAM, MAGiC, BEER, HEIMDAL, ODIN and TBL instruments of the ESS. New designs for a wide range of neutron instruments are in the process of being implemented and optimized to take full advantage of the unique long-pulse time structure of the ESS neutron source. There are currently 15 instruments under construction for ESS, of which BEER is one of them.
Description of Main Responsibilities
The current position is for an instrument scientist for BEER, a flexible engineering diffractometer designed for the investigation of residual stress, phases, and microstructures, including texture, of various engineering materials. The immediate mission is to support the delivery of novel detectors, finish the installation of the instrument and start commissioning the BEER diffractometer. The instrument scientist will work closely with the lead scientist at ESS, the lead engineer and the instrument partners from the Czech Republic and Germany, forming the core instrument team. It is expected that the instrument construction project will run until 2026, followed by commissioning and operations, at which stage the mission will be to operate the instrument within the ESS user programme.
The successful candidate must be active in a scientific field of direct relevance to BEER, such as engineering materials, residual stress analysis, or texture. He/she will be given the opportunity to develop their own research projects. Synergies with the neighbouring MAX-IV synchrotron, as well as strong links with universities, will be encouraged.
Qualifications
Essential qualifications and experience:
• PhD in experimental studies in the physical sciences relevant to the BEER scientific programme, preferably in residual stress analysis or engineering materials.
• Extensive practical experience in using neutron/x-ray diffraction for the analysis of engineering materials, as well as in the use of relevant laboratory-based characterization methods.
• Expert knowledge of software for diffraction data analysis.
• Ability to work collaboratively and individually.
• Good interpersonal communication and presentation skills and ability to interact effectively with staff and users at all levels.
• Flexibility to requests to work out-of-hours to support users.
• Responsible attitude to personal safety and the safety of others.
• Willingness to international travel, in particular within the collaboration with the Czech and German instrument partners.
Desirable experience:
• Experience with neutron detectors.
• Experience with activation calculations.
• Experience with residual strain scanning
• Experience with texture measurement and analysis.
• Working knowledge of one or more of the data analysis/visualisation packages used within ESS (e.g. MatLab, Python, Mantid, etc.).
• Practical experience in operating complex sample environments relating to neutron diffraction on engineering materials, e.g. stress rigs, furnaces, etc.
Experience working in an international environment is preferred, and excellent oral and written English skills are prerequisites. Our work environment is characterised by fast growth, a fast pace of work, and an international atmosphere with highly skilled personnel. You must, therefore, enjoy the diversity of such an environment and have a personality suited for the challenges it presents. Our work environment is exciting and forward-thinking and relies heavily on personal initiative.
What ESS can offer
ESS can offer you a variety of things, such as passionate colleagues, a vibrant melting pot of diversity, and a challenging and high-paced work environment where our employees take great pride in designing and building a world-leading facility for materials research. If you were to join ESS, you would become an important piece of the puzzle since all our skilled staff are needed in order to fulfil the overall mission. We value and need expertise, innovative minds, great ways of leading and interacting with others, and the ability to work with people regardless of culture and background.
Duration & Location
The position is a 3 year fixed term role and the workplace will be situated in Lund, Sweden.
Application & Contact
Please provide your curriculum vitae and cover letter in English by going to the ESS recruitment web page https://europeanspallationsource.se/careers/vacancies
then clicking on "apply" and following the instructions. Please note we only accept applications via the ESS website or ESS intranet. Internal candidates are encouraged to apply through the intranet.
The deadline for applications is December 2nd, 2024.
For more information regarding the ESS recruitment process in general, please follow this link https://europeanspallationsource.se/ess-recruitment-process.
For further information regarding the open position, please contact Head of Diffraction & Imaging Division, Mikhail Feygenson, Mikhail.Feygenson@ess.eu
For further information regarding the recruitment process for this position, please contact HR Officer, Kathryn Quaak, Kathryn.Quaak@ess.eu
