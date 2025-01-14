Instrument Operations Engineer
The European Spallation Source is one of the largest science and technology infrastructure projects being built today. The project includes the most powerful linear proton accelerator ever built, a five-tonne, helium-cooled tungsten target wheel, state-of-the-art neutron instruments, a suite of laboratories, and a data management and software development centre. It is a brand-new Big Science organisation and we are building it from the ground up.
The ESS will be a user facility, welcoming researchers from around the world to perform experiments using the neutron instruments and associated facilities. We currently expect to have first neutron production in 2025 and welcome our first external users in 2027.
We are now looking for an Instrument Operations Engineer for the CSPEC instrument. The position is within the Spectroscopy Division.
About the division
The spectroscopy division is responsible for 5 instruments that probe material dynamic using inelastic neutron scattering. A wide variety of behaviours can be probed to determine material functionalities ranging from diffusional or hopping motions of atoms, the rotational modes of molecules, sound modes and molecular vibrations, recoil in quantum fluids, magnetic and quantum excitations or even electronic transitions. The 5 instruments of the spectroscopy division are MIRACLES, a backscattering spectrometer, CSPEC, a cold time of flight spectrometer, BIFROST, the extreme environment spectrometer, T-REX, a thermal time of flight spectrometer and VESPA, a vibrational spectrometer. This role will support CSPEC.
About the role
As an Instrument Operations Engineer you will:
• Support the instrument team with the final installation of the instrument,
• Participate in the mechanical design and realization of modifications to an instrument required during installation, commissioning, upgrade and operation,
• Prepare, execute, and document test plans for the instrument components ("Cold commissioning") working with the instrument scientist, engineer, IPL, and in liaison with staff in specialist disciplines/technical groups,
• Support the preparation of safety documentation, including standard operating procedures and operations manuals for instruments SRR,
• Plan, manage and execute scheduled and unscheduled maintenance of the instrument throughout its lifetime. Coordinate with support groups (vacuum, choppers, motion control, sample environment, etc...) maintenance activities,
• Support the instrument scientists, data scientists and users in the successful planning and execution of experiments,
• Analyse and develop solutions for successful integration and execution of novel experiments and equipment with the instrument,
• Support other instrument IOEs and support groups through close collaboration on related projects and cross training.
About you
We are looking for a self-motivated person who is keen to support an instrument team in order to get it ready for first neutrons. You should be a 'hands-on' person and open to learn new things along the way. You will have:
• A minimum of 5 years of experience in a technical or vocational environment related to the project or a bachelor's degree in Engineering or the Physical Sciences,
• Hands-on experience with complex technical equipment,
• Excellent communication and interpersonal skills to be able to interact effectively with a diverse group of scientists, engineers, and technical staff,
• Excellent oral and written English skills.
Physical requirements for this job include the use of hand, eye and ear protection gear, stooping, kneeling, lifting, and sitting or standing for extended periods of time.
Ideally, you will also have:
• Experience with neutron experiments and neutron scattering procedures,
• Familiarity with workshop tools and equipment is a plus, but training can be provided,
• Experience with the development, operation, and maintenance of complex scientific equipment,
• Ability to perform simple mechanical design (CAD) and work with designers,
• Experience working in an international research environment.
What ESS will offer
• an opportunity to contribute to the future of neutron science
• a workplace full of creative individuals and people from all over the world
• a challenging, exciting, and fast-paced work environment
• market competitive compensation that is individual and differentiated according to role, responsibilities, individual skills, abilities, and achievements
• benefits including 30 days of annual leave as well as more than 10 days of public holidays and company days off or days with limited working hours, flexible working arrangements, and a focus on work-life balance.
• where applicable, relocation support and allowances may be available.
Duration & Location
The position is a 3 year fixed-term role and the workplace will be situated in Lund, Sweden. Travelling is expected if the need arises.
Application & Contact
Please provide your curriculum vitae and cover letter in English by clicking on "apply" and following the instructions. The deadline for applications is 03 February 2025.
Note that we only accept applications via the ESS website or ESS intranet. Internal candidates are encouraged to apply through the intranet. We accept candidates into the recruitment process continuously, so please do not hesitate to apply.
Certain roles at ESS require health and safety checks and/or security clearance procedures, which will be performed as part of the recruitment process.
For further information regarding the position, please contact Pascale Deen, Head of Spectroscopy Division, Pascale.Deen@ess.eu
For more information about the recruitment process, please contact Kathryn Quaak, HR Officer, Kathryn.Quaak@ess.eu
