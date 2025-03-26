Installed Base and Asset management specialist
2025-03-26
The opportunity
We are now looking for a new team member to your Global Maintenance team within Operations. We support and contribute globally to ensure that the proper maintenance strategy, technical maintenance documentation, tasks and content is delivered in and to our projects in their different phases from tender to long term service agreements execution. We are also responsible for the Installed Base (IB) data management and obsolescence reports.
Analysis and structure of data with a systematic approach to meet the huge growth is required to meet and exceed our clients' expectations. Our deep knowledge in how to do analysis of the data shows the trends for our customers Installed Base which helps them in their decision making. Internally this helps us to make proper decisions and plans for upcoming maintenance needs.
The team works with many projects simultaneously and with different approaches depending on scope. Sometimes you are working together with other parts of the team and sometimes it is yourself ensuring the things get done properly in a timely and quality manner. Curiosity and development contribution is expected.
How you'll make an impact
Support After Sales and New Projects with data analysis.
Contribute to continuous development of Installed Base and Asset Management systems.
Ensure data from our different markets are collected and structured in a good way.
Populating, building up databases, structures and reporting functions.
Delivery and review of service maintenance related documents and reports.
Being a part of building global competence and skills to meet current and coming business needs
Participating in achieving operational efficiency through structured development of team and processes
Open minded collaboration with internal and external stakeholders
Acting and working as a role model with safety and integrity as corner stones
Active contribution to the global maintenance projects
Your background
As a successful candidate you have a relevant university degree and knowledge of databases, structures, and/or relevant work experience with focus on creating logical overviews in complex structures.
We are looking for a self-driven person who can work both independently and in a team environment.
General international work experience is a plus.
You have genuine technical interest and are always open to develop your skills within other fields.
You are a dynamic and social person who enjoys working with people from various business area, cultures and parts of world.
Fluency in English, both written and spoken, is required. Other languages is a plus.
Skills in transferring relevant data in-between different database formats is required.
Experience and knowledge with Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems as well as Maintenance management tools such as CMMS is also a good foundation.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Does the above description sound like you? Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Jan Spjuth, +46 107-38 05 84, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 25 73; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Gustaf Hedström, +46 (72) 4643264.
