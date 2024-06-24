Installation Unit Manager
BTR Personnel services AB / Installationselektrikerjobb / Skellefteå Visa alla installationselektrikerjobb i Skellefteå
2024-06-24
, Robertsfors
, Piteå
, Norsjö
, Vindeln
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos BTR Personnel services AB i Skellefteå
, Luleå
, Sundsvall
, Härjedalen
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Job Description: Installation Unit Manager
Position Overview: The Installation Unit Manager is responsible for overseeing the entire installation process of products or systems within the company. This role involves planning, coordinating, and supervising installation projects to ensure they are completed on time, within budget, and to the required quality standards. The Installation Unit Manager will work closely with clients, project managers, and installation teams to achieve successful project outcomes.
Key Responsibilities:
Project Management: Lead and manage installation projects from initiation to completion, ensuring all project goals and objectives are met.
Team Supervision: Supervise, train, and support the installation team, providing guidance and direction to ensure high performance and adherence to company standards.
Scheduling: Develop and maintain project schedules, coordinating with other departments to ensure timely and efficient project execution.
Quality Control: Monitor and ensure the quality of installations, conducting inspections and implementing corrective actions as needed.
Client Liaison: Serve as the primary point of contact for clients during the installation process, addressing any concerns and ensuring client satisfaction.
Budget Management: Oversee project budgets, managing costs and resources effectively to stay within financial constraints.
Safety Compliance: Ensure all installation activities comply with health and safety regulations, promoting a safe working environment for all team members.
Problem Solving: Identify and resolve any issues or obstacles that arise during the installation process, minimizing disruptions and delays.
Reporting: Prepare and present regular project status reports to senior management, highlighting progress, challenges, and solutions.
Qualifications:
Bachelor's degree in engineering, construction management, or a related field.
Proven experience in installation management or a similar role.
Strong leadership and team management skills.
Excellent organizational and project management abilities.
Effective communication and interpersonal skills.
Proficiency in project management software and tools.
Knowledge of health and safety regulations related to installation activities.
Ability to work under pressure and meet tight deadlines.
Personal Attributes:
Detail-oriented with a strong focus on quality.
Proactive and solution-oriented mindset.
Strong problem-solving skills.
Ability to adapt to changing project requirements and environments.
High level of professionalism and integrity.
Working Conditions:
This position may require working in various locations, including construction sites, client premises, and office settings.
Occasional travel may be required depending on project locations. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-24
E-post: career@btrbc.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare BTR Personnel services AB
(org.nr 556892-7544) Jobbnummer
8766458