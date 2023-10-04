Installation Manager in the Energy Industry
2023-10-04
Are you ready to take on a dynamic leadership role that offers the opportunity to lead a team of installation experts in the energy sector? We are seeking a passionate and skilled Installation Manager who can guide our team of engineers, supervisors, and subcontractors to ensure the flawless execution of installation projects.
Commissioning & Installation encompasses the site assignments involving the installation, modification, test, inspection or repair of products and equipment. Work with other groups to ensure meeting commitments typically on remotely operated maintenance and testing equipment. Perform commissioning or installation service operations and operate service equipment. Conduct tests selecting and adapting equipment and procedures. Record, compile and reduce data for analysis. Troubleshoot and repair equipment, applying own knowledge and experience.
As Installation Manager your key responsibilities are:
• Manage and guide a team of installation engineers / supervisors and subcontractors to ensure installation activities align with contract specifications, quality standards, and safety requirements.
• Develop plans, allocate resources, and supervise the development and implementation of processes to meet contractual and financial objectives.
• Define operational guidelines for teams and ensure their implementation.
• Oversee progress, offer technical guidance, and resolve technical issues within one 's area of responsibility.
• Lead the team to achieve performance goals, ensuring delivery within the specified parameters of time, safety, and quality set in the contract.
About you
• Degree/Diploma or equivalent in Electrical or Mechanical Engineering, or another technical education
• Senior work experience within relevant field
• Minimum two years ' experience of installation management.
• Previous experience in HVDC
• Site experience
• Communicates fluent in English language, both written and spoken.
The role necessitates strong communication skills and the ability to effectively lead less experienced staff. It involves performing complex installation tasks and taking the lead in planning and coordinating team efforts for assigned installation projects. Additionally, there is a responsibility to develop and mentor less experienced technicians. This position requires strong administrative skills as well.
About the position
The assignment is a consultant position with employment at Adecco. The start will take place as soon as possible after agreement.
Site: Ludvika
Contact
If you have any question about the assignment or the recruitment process, you are welcome to contact responsible recruiter Caroline Carlsson at caroline.carlsson@adecco.se
If you have any technical issue with the application process, please contact info@adecco.se
We do not accept any applications via email.
Let your strong managerial skills and technical prowess thrive in a role as Installation Manager with us. Submit your application* in English today!
• Applicants must possess a valid work permit applicable in the EU region.
