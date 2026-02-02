Inspection Engineer | Nevita | Nynäshamn

2026-02-02


The Role
As an Inspection Engineer at Nevita, you will take on a long-term consultant assignment supporting a major industrial client in an active refinery environment. The role is based on-site in Nynäshamn, where you will work full-time as an integrated part of the client's organization, while having Nevita as your employer and professional home.
This is a hands-on position that combines field-based inspection work with documentation, reporting, and follow-up. You will support daily inspection activities at the site and related facilities, covering pressure equipment, piping, tanks, heat exchangers, fired heaters, valves, and structural steel. Depending on operational needs and shutdown activities, the role may involve travel within Sweden and occasionally to the UK.
You will work closely with the client's Inspection Manager, operations, maintenance teams, and external inspectors to ensure safe, compliant, and efficient inspection execution.
Your responsibilities include:

Performing and supporting daily inspection activities on-site and at other locations when required

Carrying out visual inspections and, when qualified, NDT activities

Supporting inspections during shutdowns and maintenance campaigns

Documenting inspection results and preparing technical reports in the client's inspection systems

Following up on findings, deviations, and repair actions together with inspection and maintenance teams

Supporting compliance with PED, AFS, and site-specific requirements

Coordinating with operations, maintenance, and third-party inspectors

Contributing to improved inspection methods, documentation quality, and data consistency

Maintaining strong safety awareness and good safety behavior on site

You will play a key role in the client's daily inspection work, contributing directly to plant integrity, safety, and long-term reliability.
Who Are You?
You are an Inspection Engineer with experience from heavy process industry, preferably within oil & gas or refinery environments. You combine technical understanding with a practical, hands-on approach and are comfortable working both in the field and with documentation.
You have:

A Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering, Materials Science, or a similar technical field

Around 3-5 years of experience in inspection within oil & gas, refinery, or heavy process industry

Experience with pressure equipment, piping, tanks, and related assets

Familiarity with PED and AFS regulations

NDT certification (UT, PT, MT, RT), which is a strong advantage

The ability to work independently while collaborating closely with both client and consulting teams

Fluency in English; Swedish is a strong advantage

Willingness to travel when required

You are structured, safety-minded, and solution-oriented. You thrive in an on-site consultant role where you are trusted to take responsibility, interact with many stakeholders, and make a real impact on daily operations. You want to contribute to safe and reliable industrial assets-while being part of a team that values professionalism, collaboration, and continuous improvement.
Who We Are
We are an engineering company located in central Gothenburg, with expansion in Stockholm. As the transformation towards a sustainable society progresses, we provide specialized expertise to global and well-known clients within the gas, oil, chemical, and energy sectors. Our projects often focus on the green transition, circular economy, CCS, H2, HVO, and LNG.
At Nevita, you are offered the opportunity to work on large and exciting industrial projects, either within the client's organization or in projects led by Nevita. You'll become part of a skilled and collaborative team where knowledge sharing and professional growth are key values.
What We Offer
Competitive terms and a flexible benefits package

Occupational pension, wellness allowance, and dedicated wellness time

Opportunity to work in large, technically challenging industrial projects

Continuous professional development and knowledge sharing

A social and inclusive culture where we care about each other and enjoy working together

Interested?
Send your application today! Interviews and selection are ongoing.
If you have any questions about the position, please contact:
oscar.sahlin@nevita.se

