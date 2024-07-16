Inside Sales Agent - Denmark
Kan du flydende dansk, kan lide at yde kundeservice i verdensklasse og har interesse for Mobile Living? Så fortsæt med at læse!
About the position
Our inside sales/customer service department takes care of customers from all the Nordic countries. We give advice by phone and e-mail, as well as send offers and place orders. We give recommendations from our product range at each individual customer's expense for their workshop, caravan/car, boat, kitchen, terrace, truck and car.
As Inside Sales Agent with Dometic, you work independently and are part of a team where you collaborate to provide optimal customer service. Our office and warehouse are in Västra Frölunda, Gothenburg.
Your main responsibilities
Processing of orders, return procedures, crediting
Order management of normal orders, direct shipments, sales promotion orders
Actively call customers with campaign offers, code results in ERP
Signalling of delivery problems, escalating if necessary
Maintain pricing
Advise customers with technical information (up to a certain level) on products and price
Support Field sales/KAM when preparing quotations and campaigns.
To be successful in this role, we believe that you possess the following skills, competencies & characteristics.
Strong administrative skills
Great IT-knowledge
Positive mindset
The ideal applicant will be fluently bilingual in both Danish and Swedish, ensuring smooth communication across our Scandinavian markets. A background in Economics or Business is essential & meritorious.
What do we offer?
We build our future, we play to win, we embrace change, and we walk the talk. Join us in making Mobile Living easy!
Working for Dometic means working for a strong brand and being a part of a global and collaborative work environment. You are offered an interesting role with great opportunities to grow and take on new challenges. Working for Dometic also means:
Permanent employment
Healthcare allowance
Regular health checks
ATF (additional 6-7 days off per year)
Hybrid work
Collective agreement
Dometic is passionate about building an inclusive and equitable working environment, that respects individual strengths, views, and experiences. We believe that diversity enables us to thrive across our differences.
If you have any questions regarding this position, reach out to Eliza Erlandsson, HRBP, at eliza.erlandsson@dometic.com
.
