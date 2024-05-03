Innovative Cab Development Engineer to R&D Oskarshamn
2024-05-03
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
We at Research & Development in Oskarshamn want you to join us on this journey!
Do you enjoy working in a team while being curious about learning new things and influencing current and future products? You look forward to contributing as a creative cabin designer in the Product Engineering group? Please continue reading below!
About Us
This group you will be a part of consists of 10 project managers and designers strategically placed to work on problems and opportunities related to the cabin product. We are located in beautiful Oskarshamn.
Our mission is to address situations related to the product currently being built on our production lines. This includes handling general disruptions, ergonomics, cost reductions, spare parts, or any potential supplier bankruptcies. We also ensure that our brand-new products meet the right quality and price upon introduction.
The group operates in a project-based manner and collaborates cross-functionally with production, procurement, and marketing. We work in an agile manner, following sprint methodologies to tackle our tasks. We consider the team a crucial component for success, so we plan, support, execute our assignments together and achieving common goals.
Your tasks
As a designer in the group, you are technically responsible for developing the right solutions in a timely manner, both short-term and long-term. To ensure that the correct solutions are implemented, you are actively involved in trial assemblies, problem-solving, sprint planning and also participate in our 'Go & See' activities in production and with suppliers.
Your responsibilities include creating CAD documentation in Catia V5 for manufacturing and assembly purposes. Together with testing engineers and line designers, you test and verify our solutions.
To combine your own expertise with that of others to arrive at the right technical solutions and effectively communicate them internally and externally, you need to be communicative and attentive.
Your main challenges involve balancing construction considerations related to quality, lead time and cost, especially since we often have customers who urgently need solutions. The advantage of working with all cabin components except electronics and electric motors provides you with broad competence and knowledge of various materials (steel, aluminium, plastics, etc.)
Your profile
Do you like contributing to the positive development of the team? Are you brave enough to question, think innovatively, and sometimes ask 'silly' questions? If so, you have the right personality.
Do you have the ability to see simple solutions to complex problems and effectively communicate why these solutions are correct? If yes, you have the right skills for this position.
As a designer in our group, a positive attitude, a humble approach, and a sense of humour are also essential. You drive cross-functional work independently and in a structured manner. You are a clear communicator and proficient in both spoken and written Swedish and English. You also have a driver's license.
We are looking for someone who is either a university engineer or has relevant experience from similar work. Most likely, you have the right drive, curiosity, and the ability to quickly adapt to new tasks. If you also have experience in Automotive development or production, that's a definite advantage, but even recent graduates are warmly welcome!
At Scania, we are dedicated to building a diverse, inclusive, and authentic workplace, so if you're excited about this role but your experience doesn't align perfectly with every qualification in the job description, we encourage you to apply anyway. You may be just the right candidate for this or other roles! We hire for attitude and train for skills.
We offer you:
A highly varied and developmental job with a broad network of contacts.
Knowledge and excellent product understanding of the cabin and its systems.
The opportunity to be part of shaping the cabin's development now and in the future.
A place in a clever and inventive workgroup with strong cohesion.
Scania will also offer you a dynamic workplace in a hybrid work setup, meaning you can work from home a few days a week if the job allows. We can also provide you with a development plan, so you can reach your goals and receive the right support along the way. Scania offers many opportunities to develop your career both within the country as well as internationally. The professional development of our employees is a priority for us, so education via internal and external courses is encouraged and supported.
If you would like to learn more about the position or group please don't hesitate to contact:
Patrik Håkansson, Manager Product Engineering cab, 0491-765138.
Further information
Please observe that this role is placed at our office in Oskarshamn and you need to live in the area.
Application
Your application should include a CV and education certificate. Please apply as soon as possible but no later than 2024-05-20. Ongoing selection and competency-based interviews will take place during the application period, the position may therefore be filled before the end of the application period.
We use logic and personality tests in our selection process and a background check may be conducted for this position.
Welcome to apply!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-20
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
Södra Fabriksgatan 8-10 (visa karta
)
572 36 OSKARSHAMN Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
8655387