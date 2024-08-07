Inköpare - IT & Professional Services
Quattro Bemanning & Rekrytering AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Göteborg
2024-08-07
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Quattro Bemanning & Rekrytering AB i Göteborg
, Kungälv
, Lerum
, Kungsbacka
, Bollebygd
eller i hela Sverige
Job description
For our customer's dynamic and fast-growing organization we are now seeking a Strategic/Sourcing Buyer of IT & Professional Services.
You will be responsible for managing a range of tasks from large strategic outsourcing projects to smaller license extensions. In this role, you will build professional stakeholder relationships, secure strong collaborations, and proactively identify business needs and requirements. You will manage end-to-end purchasing activities, including the RFx process, managing purchase requisition flow, and executing purchase orders (SAP). Additionally, you will negotiate contracts and SOWs, aiming to achieve cost reductions and other improvements in collaboration with the legal team.
Responsibilities
In this role you will develop and maintain professional stakeholder relationships, ensuring strong collaboration. Identify and challenge business needs and requirements, managing the entire purchasing process from RFx to purchase orders. Negotiate contracts and Statements of Work (SOWs) to achieve cost reductions and improvements. Manage contract extensions and re-negotiations. Balance high and low-level tasks, from large strategic projects to smaller license extensions. Contribute to a flexible, solution-oriented environment with a sense of urgency. Take on various tasks as needed to support the organization's growth and development.
Qualifications
- Relevant higher education in engineering or other relevant education with equivalent work experience;
- Minimum 3-5 years of relevant work experience;
- Proficient in business English and Swedish, both oral and written;
- Comfortable with systems, data, and Excel;
- Strong communication and collaboration skills;
- Service-minded with a commitment to delivering on promises;
- Solution-oriented and proactive.
Note: for this role we need your application and resumé in English.
Conditions
For this role you will be employed by Q and contracted out as a consultant to our client from 19 of August to 30 Novmeber 2024. This is a short-term assignment and you will be employed based in the customer's office in Gothenburg as part of the European central purchasing team. On-site presence required: ideally 5 days a week, but a minimum of 3 days a week in the office (5 days a week during the start-up/learning period). We offer positions continuously, which means that assignments may be removed before the deadline. If you are interested, please apply as soon as possible.
Q har kollektivavtal och är medlem i branschorganisationen Almega samt i Svenskt Näringsliv. Företaget erbjuder interims- och rekryteringslösningar inom branscherna IT, teknik, administration, ekonomi, industri samt lager/logistik med personallösningar inom olika befattningsnivåer. Ersättning
Fast Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "2024/309". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Quattro Bemanning & Rekrytering AB
(org.nr 556719-9962) Arbetsplats
Q i Linköping AB Jobbnummer
8828129