Inhouse Production Manager
Resurs Bank AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Malmö
2025-01-15
At Resurs, we are in the middle of an ambitious transformation journey with a renewed strategy, aimed at strengthening our market position. We are now looking for an Inhouse Production Manager to join our team and oversee how we package and present our products in the market.
Get an idea of the role
In this role, your main responsibility will be to create and execute a content strategy aligned with product goals and audience needs. Reporting directly to our Head of Marketing and leading a team of six designers and writers, you will also collaborate closely with key stakeholders across the bank to ensure alignment and impactful outcomes.
Your responsibilities include:
Developing various types of content, including ads, print material, case studies, videos, infographics, and product guides
Ensuring all content adheres to brand guidelines, voice, and tone
Use analytics to measure content performance and inform future content strategies
On a personal level
We seek someone who is result-driven and a confident leader. With a creative mind and experience leading people in dynamic environments, you are someone who can guide the direction and lead through action.
Key qualities and experience
Degree in marketing, web design or another related field
At least 5 years of experience in product marketing or e-commerce
Previous experience in the banking or financial field is highly valued.
Fluency in both Swedish and English
Experience with tools such as Adobe Suite or InDesign
Experience in web design and HTML.
Join an Internationalteam
Although we are based in the Nordics, our team is enriched by the breadth of perspectives brought by colleagues from countries such as South Africa, Australia, Iran, Germany, New Zealand, the US, and India. We foster a welcoming and supportive culture, where collaboration drives us to achieve the best outcomes for our users.
Resurs in brief
At Resurs, we are committed to creating balance in people's personal finances through innovative and customer-centric financial solutions. With a customer base of over 6 million across the Nordics and a team of 650 dedicated employees, we strive to deliver long-term value for our customers and society.
Apply today!
Don't wait to send in your application. Selection and interviews take place on an ongoing basis, and the position may be filled before the last application date.
We look forward to hearing from you!
Important information
On final candidates, we carry out a detailed background check via an external company
• In this recruitment process, the supplier is solely responsible for the personal data they collect and process. Resurs is solely responsible for the personal data processed by us in the recruitment process.#LI-LN1 Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Resurs Bank AB
(org.nr 516401-0208), https://www.resursbank.se/ Arbetsplats
Resurs Bank Kontakt
Anida Tufekcic anida.tufekcic@resurs.se Jobbnummer
9103934