Infotainment Android Developer (automotive)
Capgemini Engineering Sverige AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2025-09-25
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Capgemini Engineering Sverige AB i Göteborg
, Jönköping
, Karlstad
, Linköping
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
At Capgemini Engineering, the world leader in engineering services, we bring together a global team of engineers, scientists, and architects to help the world's most innovative companies unleash their potential. From autonomous cars to life-saving robots, our digital and software technology experts think outside the box as they provide unique R&D and engineering services across all industries. Join us for a career full of opportunities. Where you can make a difference. Where no two days are the same.
Your Role
As an Infotainment Android Software Developer, you will focus on developing software for the Infotainment Head Unit within the Automotive Industry.
In this role, you will play a key role in:
• Designing and implementing code to achieve feature and performance parity on the new Qualcomm processor platform.
• Collaborating closely with Product Owners and other stakeholders to ensure a capable and quality assured Infotainment system.
• Working within an agile development team responsible for its backlog.
Your Profile
• M.Sc in Software Engineering or equivalent.
• At least 5 years of experience in software development.
• Good knowledge in Android, Java, Python (C++ is good to know but not compulsory).
• Several years of experience in Android app and Android platform development, including AOSP and the AOSP build system.
• Understanding or experience with Android Automotive OS.
• Experience delivering software into a Continuous Integration tool chain.
• Development experience in Linux/QNX environment, unit testing, and test automation.
• Familiarity with modern app architectural patterns (MVP, MVVM, layered architecture, refactoring) and Android testing frameworks (JUnit, Espresso, Mockito).
• Hold an EU work permit.
Furthermore, it is meritorious if you bring experience from Embedded Linux Development along with experience working with Continuous Integration.
What we believe you will enjoy about working here
• Innovative Projects: Dive into exciting projects at the forefront of automotive development, shaping the future of mobility.
• Top-Notch Tools: Access the latest tools and technologies, empowering you to excel in your craft.
• Collaborative Environment: Work alongside a talented team of professionals, collaborating seamlessly to conquer challenges and achieve excellence.
• Continuous Growth: Fuel your passion for learning with ongoing training and development opportunities, staying ahead of the curve in the ever-evolving automotive landscape.
Application and Contact
For questions and for more information, contact Jan Hansson, Talent Acquisition Partner, at 0725-616900.
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site. We kindly but firmly refrain from direct contact with staffing, brokerage, and recruitment companies as well as other external actors and sellers of additional job advertisements.
Please note that identity and background checks may be conducted as part of the recruitment process.
About Capgemini
Capgemini is a global business and technology transformation partner, helping organizations to accelerate their dual transition to a digital and sustainable world, while creating tangible impact for enterprises and society. It is a responsible and diverse group of 340,000 team members in more than 50 countries. With its strong over 55-year heritage, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to unlock the value of technology to address the entire breadth of their business needs. It delivers end-to-end services and solutions leveraging strengths from strategy and design to engineering, all fueled by its market-leading capabilities in AI, generative AI, cloud, and data, combined with its deep industry expertise and partner ecosystem. The Group reported 2024 global revenues of EUR22.1 billion.
Get The Future You Want | www.capgemini.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Capgemini Engineering Sverige AB
(org.nr 556542-2531), https://www.capgemini.com/se-en/news/press-releases/get-the-future-you/ Arbetsplats
Capgemini engineering Göteborg Jobbnummer
9526093