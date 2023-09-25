Information security specialist, Solna
Do you want to be part of a dynamic and challenging environment at the number one logistics services provider in Scandinavia? If you have a passion for information security and are interested in solving complex problems, join us in protecting our critical infrastructure that serves millions across the Nordics.
Join us
The CISO Office at PostNord Group houses information security officers and specialists who are responsible for protecting the business, enabling digital transformation and earning trust. We work very closely with the operational cyber security teams, developers, privacy officers and production engineers to name a few; on a journey to further expand our information security capabilities. Our information security program is driven by a risk-based approach, rather than a compliance-based approach followed by highly regulated industries. This allows us to focus our efforts on protecting the business with an agile team and forward-thinking solutions which are fun to work with.
Job duties
As an Information Security Specialist at PostNord you will support all parts of our Nordic Group as a Subject Matter Expert in specific security areas working together with the PostNord CISO and Cybersecurity team.
You will work with, among other things:
- Assist in developing and delivering cyber security awareness program
- Support risk assessment process and the creation of risk treatment plans
- Assist in documenting policies, procedures and instructions in accordance with industry best practices such as ISO27001
- Assist in designing business processes and technical security controls that are in line with PostNord information security policies
- Support security performance evaluation and compliance auditing of PostNord systems by conducting vulnerability scans, configuration reviews and security assessments.
- Assist in establishing security requirements in development and acquisition of information systems; i.e. performing vendor due diligence
- Act as a cyber security representative to provide subject matter expertise and guidance to our internal and external customers.
We are looking for you who have
- Academic degree in information security area or equivalent knowledge and skills acquired through work experience
- Technical background with proven hands-on experience in information security tools
- Familiarity with standards for information security (i.e. ISO/IEC 27001, NIST Cyber Security Framework)
- Communication in English both speech and written
It is an advantage if you have previous hands-on experience in implementing and maintaining an Information Security Management System (ISMS); experience in building and assessing secure architecture and working within the software development lifecycle; and/or experience in designing and implementing technical security controls and solutions. If you have experience from CISSP or equivalent industry security accreditation and with penetration testing/ethical hacking/red teaming, that is also meritorious.
We believe you are a person that is thorough, analytical, curious and willing to spend time learning and continuously improving. Your way of working is inclusive, structured and responsible. You need to be able to handle stressful situations and prioritize job tasks independently. You have very good presentation and communication skills and are easy to collaborate with, and are unpretentious in your way of creating and nurturing long-term relationships.
We think that you are a super-motivated engineer with a passion for DevOps and Information Security and are a dynamic, forward-thinking individual who practices what you preach. We also think it's important that you have an excellent presentation and writing skills and a big interest in the cloud and how it can enhance PostNord.
We offer you
We offer you a flexible hybrid workplace with a prestige-free environment where we as a team help each other to reach our goals. We encourage self-sufficient leadership for development and career opportunities. In addition to the benefits mentioned above, we offer:
- personal development opportunity with an attractive career projection.
- work in a Nordic and flexible environment.
- good insurance and occupational pension conditions
- wellness allowance & access to office gym and swimming pool
- employee benefits through PostNord 's own personnel foundation https://www.postnordplus.com/.
- occupational pension terms
We make everyday life easier
PostNord is the leading supplier of communication and logistics solutions to, from, and within the Nordic region. We ensure the provision of a postal service to households and businesses in Sweden and Denmark. We aim to make everyday life easier and more sustainable for everyone who lives and works in the Nordic region.
We are accountable, brave and committed, effectively leading change regardless if we lead our self or others. We emphasize teamwork, sincerity and positive relationships in the workplace. We build on our success and learn from both colleagues and mistakes. People with different backgrounds work with us. You will therefore be part of a workplace with great diversity, which contributes to better results for the business. Visit us at http://www.postnord.com
Apply
If you have any questions, or want more information, please contact recruiting manager Erkan Kahraman, erkan.kahraman@postnord.com
, or by phone +46790992057
For union representatives, visit: https://www.postnord.com/sv/karriar/kontakt/facklig-kontakt
