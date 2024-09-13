Information Management Lead
Saab is a place where teamwork makes things fly. Literally. Join us and experience our supportive and friendly workplace.
Your Role
Are you ready to take lead in the transformative journey where information becomes ONE OF our most valuable assets? To protect our customers, suppliers, partners, employees and ourselves, our own information is one of main objectives in a time when Saab is transforming to meet the market conditions.
As Head of Information Governance within Aeronautics, you'll be at the forefront of shaping our approach to Information Governance. Your responsibility will include:
* Develop Strategies: In collaboration with Saab Group Function and the Business Areas, crafting and implementing comprehensive strategies and goals for Information Management, aligning with the organizational goals and industry best practices.
* Support and Coach: In a supportive way demand and coach towards objectives within the Information Management area, promoting seamless workflows and knowledge sharing.
* Processes Governance: As PM&T Leader for Information Management, design efficient processes for collection, storage, retrieval, and disposal of information within the information areas.
* Ensure regulatory Compliance: Drive for solutions to secure compliance with contracts, standards including data protection regulations, and internal policies for sensitive information. When needed, support tailoring in information management plans.
* Drive Innovation: Champion the adaptation of tools and technologies for information management, enhancing efficiency, productivity and compliance.
* Lead Change: Train and guide teams through organizational changes related to information management, inspiring and fostering a culture of adaptability and continuous improvement.
We're seeking a dynamic individual to step into the role of Aeronautics Head of Information Managment, who will drive our organization's change to an efficient, compliant and value adding information handling.
The role is part of the staff function Operational Excellence Facilitation within Aeronautics, where the main focus is to, with a strong business acumen, accelerate change to meet the new market conditions for Aeronautics. Our profile is to coordinate, support and lead within the Improvement Management, Information Management, Information Flow and IT Infrastructure segment.
Your Profile
We are looking for someone who is passionate about developing information management, who wants to take a central and leading position in networks with Aeronautics business units, and who inspires, supports, and drives the development of information management towards new Saab-wide working methods. We also see that you have a natural place in the corporate team for Information Governance and that you are a Driver in PM&T.
You have experience working with overarching strategies and goals and enjoy leading change efforts throughout the organization. We believe that you are someone who thrives in an organized environment and has the ability to manage a complex area by dividing it into clear segments. Additionally, you need to have an understanding of the business needs and the ability to apply relevant requirements and standards.
Openness to and experience in leading change initiatives in other areas are advantageous since the group works broadly with change management within the business unit. Flexibility between disciplines is essential to support the business unit in the best possible way.
Knowledge and experience with various tools and systems for information management are also considered advantageous for the position.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be part of
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 22,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here
