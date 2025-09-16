Industrialization Project Manager to Sigma Connectivity
Are you ready to take the lead on a high-impact project and leave your mark on the future of production? Do you have experience as an Industrialization Project Manager and are ready for an exciting opportunity? Sigma Connectivity is seeking a talented professional to drive projects from concept to full-scale production.
In this role, you'll lead cross-functional teams, tackle complex challenges, and develop scalable, innovative production solutions. This is your chance to directly influence cutting-edge products, gain valuable industry experience, and deliver tangible results that truly matter.
About the job
This is a full-time consulting assignment that lasts until the end of second quarter 2026. You will be employed by Bravura and work as a consultant at Sigma. There are good opportunities for extending the assignment.
About the company
Sigma Connectivity is a global tech house with all the resources needed to bring a product to market under one roof. They believe in investing in knowledge and education, making a positive impact on society and shaping a brighter future for all. Through their core values, Sigma Connectivity create an environment that fosters growth, creativity, and collaboration. Their company culture promotes the freedom to explore new ideas and push the boundaries of what is possible. Working with them means you will be working in an international environment with a diverse and inclusive atmosphere. They operate globally from 12 sites and have expert teams in North America, Sweden, Germany, Denmark, United Kingdom, and Poland.
Tasks and responsibilities
In this role, you will manage projects, ensure customer requirements are met, and transform ideas into robust, scalable solutions. You are expected to take ownership of defining clear milestones, proactively identifying and mitigating risks, and driving each phase to successful completion. Your contributions will directly influence the development of innovative, cutting-edge products, ensuring they are delivered on time, meet high-quality standards, and create a measurable impact for customers and stakeholders.
Your tasks will include but are not limited to:
Lead and manage industrialization projects, ensuring alignment with company strategy and customer requirements
Coordinate cross-functional teams (R&D, Manufacturing, Supply Chain, Quality, Procurement, etc.) to implement production solutions
Define and track project milestones, deliverables, and KPIs (cost, quality, delivery, safety, sustainability) as well as present regular project status reports to stakeholders and management
Drive the design, specification, and implementation of production lines, equipment, and tooling with a focus on scalability and robustness
Identify risks and define mitigation strategies during industrialization and production ramp-up
Education, experience and personal characteristics
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Industrial, Mechanical, Electronics, or Production Engineering (or related field)
5+ years of proven experience in industrialization, manufacturing engineering, or production technology
Strong project management skills including planning, risk management, and stakeholder communication
Solid knowledge of production technologies such as automation, assembly, testing (ICT, FCT, FAT, SAT), lean manufacturing, and quality systems
Excellent communication skills in English (both written and spoken)
For this position, we are looking for someone with strong analytical and problem-solving abilities. You are structured, goal-oriented, and solution-driven, with a proactive mindset and a keen eye for detail. You are a driven individual with excellent communication skills, able to build strong relationships across teams, and thrive in a hands-on environment. With strong leadership and coordination abilities, you can successfully manage multiple priorities under pressure while achieving results.
