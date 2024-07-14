Industrial Machine Vision Engineer
2024-07-14
You will collaborate with a cross-functional group of experts in machine learning to design and implement software system. We are looking for professionals with experience in the field of Machine Vision.
Skills & Requirements:
Degree in Electronic/Computer Engineering, Information Systems, Software Engineering, or similar.
Practical knowledge of cameras, lenses, optics, lighting, and other image capture and processing.
Experience C/C++ and Python. Experience with real-time systems and generic programming is highly desirable.
Familiar with communication protocols like EtherCAT, Profinet, TCP/IP, and I/O.).
