Industrial Design Internship
Above Agency AB / Grafiska jobb / Malmö
2025-03-17
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
Burlöv, Lomma, Staffanstorp, Vellinge
, Nacka
, Stockholm
Nacka, Stockholm
We are now looking for talented industrial design interns to join us in both our Malmö and Stockholm, Sweden studios throughout 2025. Generally, we offer start dates around February & August, but are equally open to accommodating individual setups. For the best experience on both sides, and to really get to know each other, we prefer an internship duration of 6 months. This is a great opportunity for you to develop your skills and get to know more about agency life!
You will get the opportunity to work with multi-disciplinary project teams on a wide variety of cutting-edge design & innovation projects, while being able to contribute to all stages of the design process. We believe in creating a culture where you, as an individual, can take responsibility for your work - but we also take care of each other as we navigate ambiguity, tackle challenging problems, and grow as a team.
One of our core philosophies is that we believe in bringing design and technology together from the very beginning, breaking down boundaries between the physical and the digital, while fusing hardware & software into meaningful product experiences.
What we are looking for
An inspiring design portfolio; good ideas, strong conceptual thinking, creativity
Aesthetic sensibility balanced with a thoughtful, user-centered design approach
Ability to adapt methods, thought-process and approach to project needs
Strong fluency in CAD and visualisation tools to express ideas & tell stories
Hands-on mentality and familiarity with physical front-end prototyping
Curiosity for sustainability, material innovation & manufacturing processes
A humble, self-driven and optimistic attitude; willingness and desire to learn
Team player, with good verbal & visual communication skills
Our work is exciting and diverse in nature, spanning high-volume consumer products, smart home devices, furniture, future mobility experiences, progressive healthcare solutions and much more. We work with leading international brands, local Scandinavian heroes, and a fantastic collection of startups. We're a team of welcoming, dedicated professionals dedicated to driving progress. In everything we do, we strive for a world-class result and believe you share that mindset.
We are also very much interested in receiving applications from individuals that bridge disciplines or have unique profiles in between the traditional molds - let's talk!
Join our team
Please submit your portfolio and short motivation statement. Interviews are happening on a rolling basis. Applications without a portfolio will not be considered. Our internships are always paid, and we are open to offering support with visa & work permit processes for successful international candidates. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-04
