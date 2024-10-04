Indus Engineer
2024-10-04
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Looking for more than a job?
A job with meaning is more than a job. Creating the kind of positive change, we're planning will need the skills of the world's most talented people. In this role, you'll have the opportunity to affect your future and that of millions of others in ways you may never have thought possible. Curious? We hope so.
What you'll do
EL/PLC automation engineer is responsible for technical functions of electricals and software in the project. As an Indus Engineer, your role is to introduce and verify product and develop process changes within programs & non-product projects in a safe and quality assured way. You work in a global environment with a cross-functional team and support your team members in a flexible way. You're accountable for time, technical aspects, and cost for implementing needed equipment and processes with the operator in focus.
The engineer secures the quality of the project regarding EL/PLC and automation aspect. You will review the checklist before each checkpoint/milestone, deal with EL/PLC automation related issues during concept work, safety features related to EL/PLC automation to ensure functionality and safety and carry out and document legal inspection. The role also entails follow-up of installations and securing the EL/PLC functions as part of the complete project delivery.
Additional work tasks include:
• Secure requirements regarding takeover of the EL/PLC automation area according to current routine.
• Ensure that requirements regarding documentation for the discipline are included in RFQ.
• Review technical content of the documentation and ensure that it meets the agreed level.
• Implement meetings with supplier and educate the supplier about standards, program structure and requirements for documentation so that the supplier understands what is to be delivered.
• Secure Design Review Meeting, DRM regarding EL/PLC. Control, safe PLC code, HMI and SCADA.
• Participate in risk analysis and Failure Modes Effects Analysis (FMEA).
• Involved in FAT, SAT, commissioning and function tests.
• Coordinate/secure IT functions (software).
• Coordinate/secure power supply and potential bonding.
• Support electrical installation, solve electrical problems in design independently, modifying and updating electrical system diagram.
• Responsibility for electrical safety in projects (incl. ATEX)
• Electrical control cabinet design, system diagram, electrical circuit diagram, power supply.
• Electrical components selection and determination of technical parameters.
• Support electrical installation, solve electrical problems in design. Modifying and updating electrical system diagram.
• PLC, HMI, SCADA, MES/IT system.
What you 'll bring
• 5+ years of experience within application installations or similar field.
• Applicable VCC standards (SDB-Standard Data Base)
• Basic cyber security understanding
• Electrical hardware: Education and experience in electrical systems of industrial machines, Experience with safety components. Reading/understanding Electrical drawings.
• PLC programming: PLC programming experience shall include Siemens Step7 and TIA Portal, integrated safety, WinCC (advanced).
• Fluency in English language is required and knowledge of Swedish language is a significant advantage due to the local plant's setup in Gothenburg.
Want to know more?
We welcome you to apply in English by 10/27/24 the latest. Please apply through the provided link. Applications submitted via email will not be retained or taken into consideration. Once you receive a confirmation email from the system, your application will be acknowledged.
If you have any inquiries about the role, please reach out to hiring manager Pedram Mirzaei at pedram.mirzaei@volvocars.com
For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact recruiter Sanghamitra Deb at Sanghamitra.deb@volvocars.com Ersättning
