Indoor Sales Support
Assa Abloy AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Landskrona Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Landskrona
2026-02-17
, Svalöv
, Kävlinge
, Helsingborg
, Bjuv
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Assa Abloy AB i Landskrona
, Malmö
, Halmstad
, Härryda
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Are you ready to bring your innovative perspective and creative skills to ASSA ABLOY? Join our team in Landskrona, Sweden and enjoy a collaborative culture that empowers you to build a career you can be proud of.
What you would do as our Indoor Sales Support
As a key member of the Back Office team at ASSA ABLOY ES Distribution, you play a central role in ensuring a smooth and efficient order flow within our indirect sales channel. You support distributors and resellers by managing the full order process from entry to delivery and invoicing, helping to create a professional and reliable customer experience.
The role involves daily coordination with customers, internal sales teams, freight forwarders, and our production unit in the Czech Republic to secure accurate planning, on-time deliveries, and effective problem solving. In addition to operational order handling, you contribute to maintaining and improving internal systems and the web shop, supporting data accuracy, efficient processes, and continuous improvement in day-to-day operations.
You would also:
• Manage end-to-end order handling in the ERP system, including order entry, confirmations, and invoicing.
• Coordinate closely with the production unit in the Czech Republic to ensure accurate planning and on-time deliveries.
• Work with freight forwarders to secure efficient transport planning and reliable delivery performance.
• Handle export documentation and ensure compliance with international shipping and export control requirements.
• Maintain and improve internal systems and the web shop, including price updates and product master data management.
The skills and experience you need
We are looking for someone who has:
• Fluency in Swedish and confidence in daily written and spoken communication in English.
• Experience working in an ERP system, preferably Baan.
• Strong skills in standard Microsoft Office applications.
• Experience working with a web shop or e-commerce platform is an advantage.
• Knowledge of customs procedures and export regulations is beneficial.
We are looking for an open-minded and communicative team player who enjoys working closely with customers, colleagues, and external partners in a B2B environment. You ideally bring experience from managing B2B order flows and feel confident handling quotes, orders, and related documentation in a structured and accurate way. You are positive, helpful, and naturally supportive, with a strong sense of responsibility for delivering high-quality work. You take pride in keeping processes running smoothly, communicating clearly, and contributing to a professional and reliable customer experience. Knowledge of export procedures and international deliveries is an advantage and supports your ability to work confidently in a global context.
What we offer
We're passionate about providing amazing opportunities and benefits, so you can continue and progress a lifelong career with us - here's what we have to offer:
• Learning and career development opportunities, whether it's online learning, management training or enhancing your skills.
• A competitive salary and incentive schemes.
• Modern infrastructure.
We review applications regularly, so don't wait
We are building diverse, inclusive teams, and encourage applications from everyone who can see themselves working with us. Just set up your profile and apply here.
To make sure your personal data is safe, we don't look at any applications sent by email or post. If you have any questions about the role or the process, email Mona Yusefi, Talent Acquisition Business Partner, at mona.yusefi@assaabloy.com
Depending on the risk profile for the role, a background screening will need to be performed. Final candidates may therefore be subjected to a background screening. The performance of the background check is subject to consent and based on our Applicant Privacy Notice.
Let's create a safer and more open world - together!
To find out more about us, visit www.assaabloy.com
We are the ASSA ABLOY Group
Our people have made us the global leader in access solutions. In return, we open doors for them wherever they go. With nearly 63,000 colleagues in more than 70 different countries, we help billions of people experience a more open world. Our innovations make all sorts of spaces - physical and virtual - safer, more secure, and easier to access.
As an employer, we value results - not titles, or backgrounds. We empower our people to build their career around their aspirations and our ambitions - supporting them with regular feedback, training, and development opportunities. Our colleagues think broadly about where they can make the most impact, and we encourage them to grow their role locally, regionally, or even internationally.
As we welcome new people on board, it's important to us to have diverse, inclusive teams, and we value different perspectives and experiences. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Assa Abloy AB
(org.nr 556059-3575)
Lodjursgatan 10, Landskrona (visa karta
)
261 44 LANDSKRONA Arbetsplats
Assa Abloy Entrance Systems AB Jobbnummer
9747588