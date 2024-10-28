Incident Commander
2024-10-28
We are Sinch. Join us and be a part of a global leader in Communication Platforms as a Service (CPaaS) and mobile customer engagement. With presence across 60 countries, we empower businesses to reach everyone in the world, in seconds or less, through mobile messaging, email, voice, and video.
Dream big with us. We believe equal opportunities are the key to our success, no matter who you are, you'll be able to explore career options, take on captivating challenges, and build your skills alongside outstanding people.
The essence of the role
We're on a journey of growth and development, and we're looking for an IT Incident Manager to oversee the entire lifecycle of IT and Security incidents across Sinch's organisation. Your role is critical in minimizing the disruptions of incidents to business operations by ensuring incidents are effectively triaged, escalated, and resolved in a timely manner. You'll, lead continous improvement efforts in our incident management processes and service management practices, with a focus on enhancing ITIL framework adoption.
This role is based in Stockholm, Sweden, functions under a hybrid model, and reporting to the VP, IT Business Operations.
As our Incident Commander, you will:
Incident Management:
Lead the identification, investigation, and resolution of IT and Security incidents.
Ensure timely and accurate triaging of incidents and escalate issues to appropriate teams.
Oversee and manage the incident resolution process to ensure SLAs are met.
Communicate with stakeholders during major incidents, ensuring transparency and timely updates.
Continuous Improvement:
Analyse incident trends and generate reports to identify areas for improvement in incident management processes.
Implement proactive strategies to prevent the recurrence of high-impact incidents.
Partner with teams to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of incident responses.
Stakeholder Management:
Collaborate with IT, Security, and cross-functional teams to ensure effective incident resolution and service recovery.
Build strong relationships with internal and external stakeholders, fostering an open communication and problem-solving culture.
Facilitate post-incident reviews to capture lessons learned and develop actionable plans.
ITIL and Service Management Uplift:
Support the enhancement of ITIL-based service management practices across the organization.
Provide leadership in adopting best practices for incident, problem, and change management.
Guide and mentor teams on service management principles, helping to strengthen overall capabilities.
Reporting and Analytics:
Produce regular and ad-hoc incident reports, analysing performance metrics, trends, and improvement opportunities.
Present insights and recommendations to senior leadership to enhance decision-making.
Who you are:
We believe you excel at problem-solving, stay calm under pressure, and can navigate fast-paced, high-impact situations. You're always looking for ways to improve processes and have a knack for communicating clearly with diverse teams.
Bachelor's degree in Information Technology, Computer Science, or a related field.
5+ years of experience in IT Incident Management, Service Management, or related roles.
Strong technical acumen with the ability to perform initial triage of incidents and drive resolutions within complex environments.
Experience with IT security incident management and escalation protocols.
Deep understanding of ITIL principles with experience in driving ITIL adoption (ITIL certification preferred).
Experience with incident management tools and platforms (e.g., ServiceNow, Jira, etc.).
Excellent communication and stakeholder management skills, with the ability to engage both technical and non-technical stakeholders.
Are you ready? Join us on our journey!
Join us to push the boundaries of communication technology!
We will review applications continuously and may un-post the ad sooner rather than later depending on the inflow of candidates, so please submit your resume as soon as possible in English.
Our Hiring Process
We are committed to following a recruitment process that is fair, transparent, and inclusive. Our hiring team persistently works towards identifying the people that best fit each open job, based on Sinch's hiring needs and candidates' career expectations.
We encourage applications with relevant professional backgrounds for this role. Not all applicants will meet all job requirements exactly. Don't let that stop you from considering Sinch for the next step in your career. We are always open to candidates that could bring new insights and perspectives to Sinch!
