Immigration specialist - Part-time (50%)
JobBusters AB / Administratörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla administratörsjobb i Göteborg
2025-03-05
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos JobBusters AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Alingsås
eller i hela Sverige
Job DescriptionAre you passionate about international mobility and looking to make an impact in a global organization? As an Immigration Specialist, you will be part of the Global Mobility EMEA team, within the People Experience (HR) department.
As an Immigration Specialist, you will play a key role in managing and supporting immigration processes. You will work closely with internal teams to ensure a smooth and compliant experience for international employees.
Key Responsibilities:
Provide expert guidance on Swedish immigration policies and procedures.
Manage immigration cases and ensure compliance with local regulations.
Collaborate with stakeholders to facilitate a seamless relocation process.
Work within the client's systems and established immigration workflows.
Qualifications You have extensive knowledge and hands-on experience in Swedish immigration practices and laws.
You have experience in a fast-paced, global environment.
You are fluent in English, both oral and written. Swedish proficiency is a plus.
Personal Qualities
You thrive in a fast-paced, international environment and have a proactive, problem-solving mindset. Providing great service is second nature to you, and you're skilled at handling complex cases with structure and precision. You value diversity, inclusivity, and collaboration, building strong relationships with stakeholders across the business.
Company DescriptionOur client is a well-known brand in the automotive industry and has been around for almost 100 years. This is a brand for people who care about other people and the world we live in. Here, they work proactively for a sustainable workplace and environment. Culture and diversity are also words that the client values. The headquarters is in Gothenburg.
When you join JobBustersAs a consultant at JobBusters, you can feel secure with a collective agreement, available consultant managers and committed recruiters. As a consultant, you also get access to our network of exciting companies and clients! For us, it is important that you as a consultant feel comfortable, feel a sense of security and community with us as an employer. We offer an occupational pension, salary change and the option of flexpension. You also get access to our benefits portal, where in addition to wellness allowance you have access to lots of discounts and offers in wellnes, home and leisure, transport, healthcare and much more! Your well-being is of the highest priority for us, and we therefore offer you as an employee Corporate Health Care to deal with all the challenges of everyday life, both at work and in private life.
Admission and ApplicationPart-time position, 20h/week. The position will start immediately, and the assignment is expected to run until 2025-09-05 with possibility of extension. For this assignment you will be employed by JobBusters and work as a consultant for our client in Gothenburg. Submit your application in English today, as interviews are ongoing. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Jobbusters AB
(org.nr 556826-5606) Arbetsplats
JobBusters AB Kontakt
Johanna Johnsson johanna.johnsson@jobbusters.se 0721883399 Jobbnummer
9203937