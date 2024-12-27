Immigration Consultant
2024-12-27
SWEDEN RELOCATORS AB is a rapidly growing relocation company that serves a global clientele through our online portal, accessible via our website. We specialize in assisting international employees who are relocating to or from Sweden. If you have a knack for handling visa application forms and managing other administrative tasks related to migration and relocation processes, we encourage you to apply for this position.
Requirements:
We are looking for individuals with prior experience in administrative roles, particularly those who have successfully managed multiple tasks simultaneously.
Responsibilities:
Communicate directly with clients through our online portal, providing them with customer support throughout their application process.
Coordinate with our relocation and logistics partners to manage the end-to-end relocation process for both individual and corporate clients.
Ensure a seamless relocation experience for each client, taking full responsibility for the successful completion of their move.
Candidates with experience in Canadian, New Zealand, or Australian immigration programs are highly encouraged to apply, as they can begin working with us immediately.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
