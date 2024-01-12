Imaging Engineer Stockholm
Axis Communications AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-01-12
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Axis Communications AB i Stockholm
, Linköping
, Kristianstad
, Helsingborg
, Lund
eller i hela Sverige
Experienced Product Image Engineers to our new R&D site in Stockholm
At Axis, we've always been about pushing the boundaries in pursuit of innovating for a smarter, safer world. We do this by developing IP-based products and innovations for security and video surveillance. This spring we will open a new R&D Office in Stockholm. We're looking for experienced Experienced Product Image Engineers to help us develop more network tech innovations. Don 't miss out on the opportunity to be among the first to join the new site!
Who is your future team?
Working together in a team, you will be a part of how our new multi-channel cameras come to life. We are responsible for the image quality in products aiming for a smarter, safer world.
You will be collaborating with co-workers from different disciplines, such as mechanical design, electronics, software, production testing and more.
Our most important asset is our ability to cooperate. If you are a person that likes to get involved, make a difference, and nudge the world a little bit in the right direction, you will feel at home with us.
What you 'll do as an Experienced Product Image Engineer
As an Image Engineer at Axis you will work in cross functional teams to develop new cameras from a concept phase to a complete product. Your responsibility will be to optimize the image in regard to optics, image sensors and signal processing. It will also require writing production tests, making sure that our image quality is state-of-the-art. The position of Image Engineer is very broad, and you will cooperate with many different roles and organizations at Axis.
Your main tasks will be:
*
Optimizing image quality in the projects that develop new cameras. This is done using exposure and focus algorithms, noise filtering, white balance- and color-calibration.
*
Participating and contributing to the choice of optics and image sensors. This is done in cooperation with the mechanics and electronics teams as well as external partners.
*
Developing prototype cameras. Testing optics and image sensors in the lab and in real environments, both indoor and outdoor.
Who are you?
You are curious, have a great passion for technology, love challenges and enjoy solving them in a team-focused atmosphere.
You also have relevant education in engineering (master's degree level), experience in any of C, C++ programming and/or Python. Perhaps you have knowledge in optics, image sensors, IR filters, IR diodes and image processing algorithms. It is also a plus if you have experience in developing in a Linux environment.
What Axis have to offer:
This is a unique opportunity to be part of building our new R&D office in Stockholm. On one hand, having the advantages of being a small and agile site while at the same time being part of an exciting, successful organization that is already the world leader in network video.
We want you to enjoy working with us, and we offer benefits such as flexible working hours, morning coffee every day, Friday cake, company bonus, attractive wellness benefits, health insurance and your very own Axis bicycle - to name a few.
Curious to discover more?
We have a host of places where you can learn more about Axis; our products and solutions, our company culture, and what working at Axis is really like. Check out:
Life at Axis blog
Engineering at Axis blog
Innovation at Axis
Ready to Act?
Join us! We go through applications continuously so don't wait - apply today!
If you have any questions, or would like to know more, reach out to recruiting manager, Adam Miller at +46 46 272 1800. Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "R-120630". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Axis Communications AB
(org.nr 556253-6143) Arbetsplats
Axis Communcations Jobbnummer
8389397