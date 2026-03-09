Identity & Access Management Security Specialist
2026-03-09
Looking for a career that matters? Join us and make a difference
If you're ready to have an impact in a career that makes a difference, Mölnlycke could be your next step. You'll be helping to equip medical professionals around the world with solutions to improve outcomes for patients. And you'll be developing yourself in a global environment with an inspirational culture, with lots of opportunities. All the while building a successful career, with real purpose.
If you enjoy stretching yourself in a transformational environment, Mölnlycke could be the next step for you.
We are now looking for an Identity & Access Management Security Specialist, based at our headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden.
About the job
As an IAM Security Specialist, you'll be our subject matter expert in identity and access management, leading operational and tactical improvements across our global IT landscape. You'll play a key role in ensuring compliant IAM controls, developing and maintaining critical processes such as joiner-mover-leaver, access governance, certificate management, and privileged access.
You'll collaborate with stakeholders across the business and lead IAM operations with our main IT supplier, all while contributing to a secure and efficient digital environment.
How You'll Make an Impact
Leading IAM operations and executing the IAM improvement roadmap
Acting as the subject matter expert for IAM security
Developing and maintaining global IAM processes including access governance, SSO, MFA, and PKI
Supporting access control and review processes aligned with ISO 27001
Collaborating with stakeholders across IT, QA, HR, and external partners
Providing training and awareness on IAM concepts
Reporting on IAM risks, improvements, and progress to relevant forums
What You'll Get
Be part of a culture built on trust, care, and shared ownership.
You'll gain experience that matters, in a company that's clear on its mission and bold in its ambitions.
Flexibility, wellbeing and benefits:
Permanent role based in Gothenburg
Opportunities for growth and development
Wellbeing initiatives
Benefits aligned with local policy
What you'll bring
M.Sc. in IT or equivalent
Minimum 5 years of hands-on experience in IAM security
Strong experience with Microsoft Entra ID, Active Directory, Conditional Access, and PKI
Proven experience designing and enabling joiner-mover-leaver processes
Preferably experience with Microsoft Identity Manager and IAM in manufacturing/OT environments
Familiarity with ISO-27001, NIST, ISA/IEC 62443, and NIS2 is a plus
Our Approach to Diversity & Inclusion
We're building a workplace where everyone feels seen, heard, and valued.
We believe that a diverse mix of people-across cultures, ages, geographies, and genders-makes us stronger and drives better decisions. Inclusion isn't just a value; it's how we work, grow, and lead together.
About Mölnlycke
Mölnlycke is a world-leading medical products and solutions company that equips healthcare professionals to achieve the best patient, clinical, and economic outcomes. Our business spans four areas: Wound Care, Operating Room Solutions, Gloves, and Antiseptics. We operate in over 100 countries and employ around 8,700 people globally, with headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden. Mölnlycke is also a founding partner of GoCo Health Innovation City. Since 2007, we've been part of Investor AB, founded by the Wallenberg family in 1916.
