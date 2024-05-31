IC Verification Engineer
About the job
It's an exciting time to join Nordic Semiconductor as we continue our journey while pursuing high ambitions with dedicated colleagues worldwide. The Wi-Fi IC Group is looking to strengthen our team with an experienced and talented verification engineer with knowledge and understanding of SoC and IP level verification.
Key responsibilities
Development of Wi-Fi products, including microcontrollers and connectivity
SoC/IP subsystem verification planning, test infrastructure development, functional verification.
Test bench and test case generation using Verilog, SystemVerilog, UVM, C, Formal.
Embedded C code or writing CPU-centric tests using C code
Functional coverage definition, implementation and analysis
Qualification and skills
MSc in electrical engineering or equivalent or Bachelor with industrial experience
Strong knowledge of verification planning, assertion based and formal verification techniques, metric driven verification with UVM and C testbenches.
Experience with low power verification and SoC level verification
Good debugging skills
Programming background in low-level and script-based languages, e.g. C, C++, Python, Perl is a plus.
Fluent English language skills (written and oral)
Advantageous knowledge
Edge Machine Learning
Experience with ARM processors and AMBA protocols
Familiarity with Jenkins, Git, FPGA, Emulation, formal property checking Så ansöker du
