IBP CoE Lead
2024-10-03
Join our Team
About this opportunity:
At Ericsson, we are driving strategic transformation and operational excellence through Integrated Business Planning (IBP). Our vision is to establish a world-class IBP capability that aligns our business functions with industry best practices to ensure sustainable growth and long-term success. We are looking for an IBP CoE (Center of Excellence) Lead to spearhead this initiative, keeping our processes aligned with industry trends while promoting cross-functional collaboration and strategic decision-making.
What you will do:
* Lead the development and execution of the Integrated Business Planning framework, ensuring it aligns with the company's long-term strategy.
* This role will shape the vision for IBP, integrating it with industry best practices to support business growth, profitability, and innovation.
* Drive cross-functional teamwork, enabling alignment and collaboration that optimize organizational performance.
* Incorporate cutting-edge practices into the CoE, ensuring the organization remains competitive and adaptable to evolving market dynamics.
* Build and lead the IBP Center of Excellence, developing processes, tools, and standards that reflect the latest industry innovations.
* Drive the design and optimization of end-to-end processes with a focus on demand planning, supply chain management, financial alignment, and executive S&OP (Sales and Operations Planning).
* Lead organizational change efforts to integrate IBP principles across all functions,
* Work closely with senior leadership and stakeholders across all functions to ensure alignment with IBP initiatives.
* Define and track key performance indicators (KPIs) that measure the success of the IBP process.
* Collaborate with IT teams to ensure the seamless integration of IBP technologies with existing systems. Stay informed of technology advancements in the planning space to ensure the organization leverages the best tools for data-driven decision-making.
* Identify and develop competencies and transformation of competencies needed for future success in IBP, ensuring teams are equipped for evolving business challenges Promote a culture of continuous improvement through leadership influence, training, and consistent performance enhancement.
The skills you bring:
* Bachelor's or Master's degree in Business, Supply Chain, Operations Management, or a related field.
* Many years of experience in Integrated Business Planning, S&OP, or similar functions, with a strong focus on driving strategic initiatives and cross-functional leadership.
* Experience leading or managing a CoE, with a strong understanding of industry trends and best practices in IBP.
* Deep knowledge of supply chain, demand planning, finance, and operations functions.
* Strong leadership, influencing, and communication skills to engage and align stakeholders across functions.
* Ability to drive the adoption of industry best practices, ensuring the company remains competitive and agile in a rapidly changing market.
* Certification in IBP or S&OP.
* Familiarity with industry-leading planning tools such as SAP IBP, Kinaxis, O9, Oracle, etc.
* Strong analytical capabilities, with experience applying data insights to align business practices with market trends.
* Experience leading cross-functional projects in a matrix organization, ensuring alignment with both strategic goals and industry innovations. Ersättning
