An experienced IAM Architect or Senior AD/Cloud Specialist is sought for a strategic role in leading the transition from a traditional on-premises Active Directory (AD) environment to a modern cloud-based identity infrastructure utilizing Entra ID. This position is ideal for a professional with a proven track record of successfully executing similar migrations and a deep understanding of enterprise-grade identity solutions.
Assignment Overview
The consultant will play a critical role in evaluating the current identity landscape, designing future-state architecture, and actively supporting implementation activities across various projects. The aim is to ensure a secure, scalable, and well-governed identity environment that aligns with organizational needs and supports the move toward cloud-first infrastructure.
You will be engaged both strategically and operationally-participating in reviews and assessments, contributing to planning, and delivering hands-on execution where required.
Key Responsibilities
Analyze and assess both current on-prem and existing cloud-based Active Directory setups
Contribute to active projects aimed at migrating identity services to the cloud
Lead and support the design of a modern identity architecture centered around Entra ID
Guide the internal team toward a flexible, secure, and future-proof solution
Develop and maintain documentation for technical decisions, architectures, and implemented solutions
Collaborate with infrastructure and security teams to ensure alignment with policies and business objectives
Required Competencies
Solid background in managing and architecting on-prem Active Directory environments
Proven experience designing and executing migrations to Entra ID (or Azure AD)
Strong understanding of group structures, access policies, and organizational units within AD
High proficiency in scripting and automation-particularly with PowerShell (Python is a plus)
Ability to deliver high-quality technical documentation and articulate complex solutions clearly
Demonstrated success in managing deliverables within project frameworks
Relevant technical certifications (e.g., Microsoft Certified: Entra ID or equivalent)
Educational background in Computer Engineering or similar technical discipline
Fluency in English (spoken and written)
Personal Attributes
Strong analytical and decision-making capabilities
Ability to work autonomously while engaging effectively with diverse teams
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
A proactive mindset, with the ability to translate vision into actionable steps
Committed to continuous improvement and embracing change
