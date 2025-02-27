IAM Architect
Create solutions that change how we change lives for the better
At the Electrolux Group, a leading global appliance company, we strive every day to shape living for the better for our consumers, our people and our planet. We share ideas and collaborate so that together, we can develop solutions that deliver enjoyable and sustainable living.
Come join us as you are. We believe diverse perspectives make us stronger and more innovative. In our global community of people from 100+ countries, we listen to each other, actively contribute and grow together.
Join us in our exciting quest to build the future home!
All about the role:
As IAM (Identity and Access Management) Architect, you will play a critical role in designing, implementing, and optimizing IAM solutions to meet an organization's security, compliance, and operational needs. This role combines technical expertise with strategic vision to ensure that IAM systems are secure, scalable, and aligned with business objectives.
What you'll do:
As IAM Architect you will design, implement, and oversee IAM strategies, systems, and solutions across our organization. This role will serve as a strategic and technical leader, responsible for defining architecture standards, ensuring security compliance, and driving innovations that enhance user experience while protecting sensitive information.
You will collaborate closely with Cybersecurity team, engineering, and business teams to develop scalable, secure, and user-friendly IAM solutions.
In detail, you will:
Design and develop the overall IAM architecture, ensuring alignment with business goals, IT strategy, security policies and compliance requirements.
Define standards, frameworks, and guidelines for IAM system integration and implementation.
Create and maintain detailed documentation of IAM architecture, configurations, policies, and processes (both business and technical).
Create a long-term IAM strategy, including the adoption of modern technologies such as Zero Trust principles.
Develop and maintain an IAM roadmap that aligns with the organization's security strategy, business goals, and regulatory requirements.
Evaluate and recommend IAM technologies and enhancements to improve security and operational efficiency.
Evaluate current IAM systems and identify areas for improvement or innovation.
Design IAM solutions, and ensure IAM solutions integrate seamlessly with existing systems, applications, and cloud platforms.
Lead the implementation of IAM tools and technologies, ensuring alignment with business needs and industry standards.
Evaluate and select IAM technologies, tools, and frameworks that best meet the organization's needs and IAM roadmap.
Work with vendors and solution providers to customize and deploy IAM solutions.
Provide technical training and support to operational teams responsible for maintaining IAM systems.
Communicate IAM strategies, challenges, and achievements effectively to senior leadership and provide IAM expertise and guidance to business units, stakeholders, and leadership.
Stay up-to-date with industry trends and advancements, incorporating new features, standards, and tools into the IAM framework.
Who you are:
Bachelor's degree in information security, Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field. Relevant certifications (e.g., CISSP, CISM, or equivalent) are a plus.
8+ years of experience in Identity and Access Management, and Information Security, with a focus on architecture and solution design.
Deep understanding of all IAM business and technical processes (e.g. ILM, Access Management, provisioning/deprovisioning), IAM principles (e.g. Least Privilege Principle, RBAC, ABAC), security, and governance frameworks.
Deep understanding of key IAM services and solutions, including authentication, authorization, IGA, PAM, IDTR, and CIEM.
Deep understanding of IAM related mechanisms, technologies, and protocols (e.g., OAuth, SAML, OpenID Connect, LDAP).
Expertise with cloud platforms (AWS, Azure, GCP) and hybrid IAM implementations.
Expertise with IAM technologies and solutions, such as Okta, SailPoint, Saviynt, ForgeRock, Microsoft Azure AD, BeyondTrust or CyberArk.
Good understanding of cybersecurity frameworks (NIST, CIS, ISO, etc.)
Good understanding of regulatory requirements related to IAM (e.g., GDPR, SOX).
Excellent communication, presentation, and interpersonal skills to manage both internal stakeholders and external suppliers with the ability to translate complex IAM concepts for non-technical audiences.
Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to work collaboratively across teams.
Ability to lead initiatives, manage cross-functional teams, and influence without direct authority.
Where you'll be:
This is a full-time position, preferably based at our Global Headquarters in Stockholm/Stadshagen (Sweden), Porcia (Italy) or Krakow (Poland). Other Electrolux Group locations in Europe will also be considered.
Regardless of the chosen location, you will be part of a dynamic international team where English is the natural language
Benefits highlights:
Flexible work hours/hybrid work environment
Discounts on our award-winning Electrolux products and services
Family friendly benefits
Insurance policy plan
Extensive learning opportunities and flexible career path
As part of the Electrolux Group, we will continuously invest in you and your development. There are no barriers to where your career could take you.
