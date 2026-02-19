Hydraulic Engineer
Are you passionate about technology and enjoy working in a fun team, while independently managing projects? Do you want to be a key figure for technical matters within hydraulics both internally and in dialogues with customers and suppliers? If so, you might be the person we're looking for!
As a Hydraulics Engineer, you will be part of a positive and solution-oriented team within a technically advanced department. This department is responsible for system customization, detailed design, documentation and procurement support for the Propeller System product. We are customer-focused and strive to become market leaders in ship propulsion by delivering high-quality service that fosters customer loyalty.
You will take on overarching technical responsibility for the delivery of hydraulics for customer-specific propeller projects. This involves creating hydraulic and wiring schematics based on customer specifications, which are then sent to suppliers for manufacturing. You will work in close collaboration with the project team and other internal stakeholders, together with contact with suppliers and representing the company in technical customer matters. In the long term, the role may involve traveling to participate in product tests at suppliers and meetings with customers.
Qualifications and experience
We are looking for you with at least a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering or a related field. Knowledge in hydraulics will be advantageous, and experience in project management is beneficial. In our global organization and market your high level of English, both written and speaking, is fundamental for your success. Communication skills in other languages are considered an advantage.
We highly value your personal characteristics, such as a structured and solution-oriented approach, together with excellent teamwork and collaboration skills. The ability to network and build strong relationships with customers and suppliers is crucial to succeed in this position.
Last day to apply 22 March 2026
Our ambition is to fill the position as soon as possible; selection and interviews may therefore begin during the application period.
Since we are a company working with customers in the Naval segment, questions related to citizenship will be part of the selection process. Security clearance is required for this position, therefore Swedish citizenship or alternatively, currently living in Sweden with residency for a minimum of 5 years, is a demand.
Point of contact
Martin Rudfeldt, Manager Design Engineering
• 4670 415 07 68, martin.rudfeldt@km.kongsberg.com
Georgina Fielding, HR Specialist
• 4676 894 55 92, georgina.fielding@km.kongsberg.com
KONGSBERG is a leading global technology group. Throughout our proud two-hundred-year history, we have continuously advanced, applying innovative solutions to the needs of our customers, partners and society at large. We believe diversity is our strength. By fostering an inclusive and diverse culture we nurture and ensure space for different perspectives and ideas. We are determined in our work to mature and improve our ability to utilize our diversity and culture of differences to create positive business results.
Kongsberg Maritime is a technology pioneer, enabling a more sustainable future for our oceans. Our zero-emission integrated technologies advance the maritime industry and solve our customers' toughest problems. With unmatched competence, domain knowledge, innovation, and market reach, we are the trusted maritime partner. Headquartered in Kongsberg, Norway, the company has manufacturing, sales and service facilities in 35 countries.
Kongsberg Maritime in Kristinehamn, Sweden consists of 390 engaged people working with sales, research, development, design, service and assembly of market leading solutions for different types of vessels. Our Hydrodynamic Research Centre provides world leading CFD and Testing capabilities in support for our Product centres and customers.
