HW Characterization Engineer
2025-12-17
About the job
It's an exciting time to join Nordic Semiconductor as we continue our journey and pursue high ambitions with our dedicated colleagues worldwide. The Wi-Fi IC Group is now looking for a versatile engineer with interest in both HW and SW to join the team located in the city center of Stockholm. As a member of the Test and Verification team you will be a vital part in the development of Nordic Semiconductor 's world-leading ultra-low power Wi-Fi devices. The test engineer is one of the key players to ensure that devices reaching customers have the high quality that is associated with Nordic Semiconductor.
Key responsibilities
Specify and create test solutions using automated test equipment.
Develop drivers for controlling Nordic SoC devices.
Implement test cases for analog and digital tests.
Design and create test programs for characterization and production test.
Perform characterization measurements and analyze results.
Debug design/test issues together with other engineers and create reports.
Key Qualifications
B.Sc./M.Sc. or similar within electrical engineering or a similar field.
Familiar with C/C++ programming
Experience with LabView
Knowledge of electrical design.
Good written and verbal communication skills in English.
Personal Skills
We are looking for a detail-oriented and analytical team player with strong problem-solving skills and a proactive mindset. You should be able to communicate complex technical concepts clearly, both in writing and verbally, and collaborate effectively with colleagues across disciplines. The role requires adaptability and a willingness to learn new tools and technologies, as well as excellent organizational and time management skills to handle multiple tasks efficiently. If you are curious, self-driven, and eager to contribute to innovative solutions, we'd love to hear from you.
Working for Nordic
Working at Nordic, you will be inspired and supported to develop yourself. Our teams enjoy a professional and informal working environment. We value and encourage the continuous development of skills and expertise to the highest levels. We are proud of our Norwegian heritage, our highly skilled international workforce, and our world-leading innovation.
We offer a variety of tasks and projects, and the possibility to work alongside some of the world's most renowned experts within their field. We encourage our employees to question the established and innovate while expecting professionalism, commitment, and the will to learn.
Benefits
Competitive salary with short- and long-term incentive plan
Flexible working hours
Medical insurance
Family-friendly policies, insurances, and benefits
Practical details
Location: Stockholm, Sweden
