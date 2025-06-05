Hvdc Sustainability And Governance Manager
2025-06-05
The Opportunity
We are seeking a HVDC Sustainability and HSE Governance Manager to lead and strengthen Health, Safety, and Environment (HSE) and sustainability initiatives within the GI HVDC management organization. Reporting to the Global Head of HSE HVDC, this role is crucial in driving improvements within the HVDC HSE Operating System and shaping global HSE governance and sustainability strategies.
As a key member of both the HSE and GI HVDC Leadership teams, you will ensure high compliance standards across HVDC project sites and fixed locations worldwide. Your leadership will shape HSE governance, sustainability initiatives, and performance improvements, fostering a strong safety and sustainability culture throughout the organization.
How you'll make an impact
Guide and support the GI HVDC team in sustainability and HSE initiatives.
Develop and enforce an HSE & Sustainability framework per regulations.
Oversee HSE & Sustainability Lead Specialists to ensure consistency.
Conduct audits, inspections, and engage with teams at HVDC sites.
Assess HSE risks and recommend preventive measures.
Improve and implement the HVDC HSE & Sustainability Operating System.
Drive company HSE & Sustainability programs like 'We Care'.
Track, analyze, and report on global HSE & Sustainability performance.
Lead HSE reviews and strategic meetings to drive improvements.
Your Background
Bachelor's degree in engineering, environmental science, or a related field.
Extensive experience in Health, Safety & Environment (HSE) within industrial or engineering environments.
Strong leadership and mentoring skills, fostering an engaged HSE and sustainability-focused culture.
Expertise in HSE regulations, compliance standards, and risk management frameworks.
Excellent communication and coordination abilities, working effectively across global teams and stakeholders.
Experience in digital HSE solutions, including KPI tracking and incident reporting.
Professional certifications in HSE or sustainability (ISO 45001 or similar) are a plus.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting manager Louis Thopson louis.thompson@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort +46 10 7382986; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren +46 107-38 21 85; Ledarna: Frank Hollestedt +46 10 7387043. Any other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Antra Volujevica antra.volujevica@hitachienergy.com
