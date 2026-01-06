Hvac Engineer
Do you want to be part of an innovative and growing company that contributes to a greener society? Do you value sustainability, innovation, and professional development? So do we!
We are dedicated to electrification and actively drive the green transition in Europe. Through our advanced thin separator film, we enhance the safety and sustainability of lithium-ion batteries-paving the way for a cleaner future. If this excites you, we would love to have you on our team!
We are a medium to large-sized company with a HVAC background, seeking a
HVAC Engineer to join our dynamic project team.
Job responsibilities
Handle HVAC issues and provide technical support for production HVAC failures
Design and implementation of HVAC equipment upgrading and renovation projects
HVAC control technology docking and installation debugging of newly introduced equipment
Workshop HVAC spare parts management and procurement
Regularly inspect HVAC equipment, promptly identify and address HVAC equipment issues
Arrange for the collection and submission of random data on newly introduced HVAC equipment
Job competence requirements
College degree or above, major in electrical automation, automation, mechatronics, HVAC science, etc., with at least 5 years of related work experience
Master knowledge of HVAC drawing and BOM development; Familiar with HVAC control programs, touch screen programs, upper computer software programming, and related HVAC module technology experiments
Can collect, organize, analyze, read, and verify the feasibility of corresponding HVAC materials, manuals, software, and component selection
Can guide HVAC technician in changing ventilation filter, program debugging, technical training, and progress supervision
Having at least 2 years of experience in HAVC technology, able to independently complete the design, selection and debugging of small and medium-sized projects
Could independently solve relevant problems encountered during on-site HVAC engineering construction
