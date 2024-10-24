Human Resource Data Partner needed!
Are you passionate about leveraging data to drive HR success? We're looking for someone with experience and a keen interest in data analytics and HR. You have worked with various analytics and reporting systems, and you're skilled in tools like Excel and Power BI. Join our clients' team if you're a person with an eagerness to learn and interest in how data can add value to the area of HR!
About the position
Perido is looking for a Human Resource Data Partner for our client, a major player in the automotive industry. The position is located in Gothenburg.
Your daily tasks
As a Human Resource Data Partner, you will be part of an enthusiastic People Experience (PX/HR) team that works closely with the business and our extended HR community to shape, support and influence the business agenda from a people perspective.
Your role contains of two elements. One is to secure the quality and availability of people-related data in all PX processes and provide insights and benchmarks as a base for more valuable decisions. You will work closely with the business, PX Engineering and Central PX and actively secure PX deliverables and processes focusing on People, Culture and Leadership.
The second part is to work closely with the PX data team and drive initiatives and improvements connected to people data and analytics. They constantly strive to develop and optimize ways of working, to encourage leaders and PX colleagues to be more data-informed, to follow trends, and act early.
Your characteristics
We're looking for you with an eagerness to learn and interest in how data can add value to the area of HR. You are comfortable collaborating across teams and demonstrate courage and stakeholder management skills. We highly value it if you understand the ever-evolving business landscape and are curious about its current opportunities from a strategic perspective. Attention to detail and robust analytical skills are key qualities we're looking for as well as an ability to communicate effectively, adapt, and provide operational support. But most importantly, we believe that the right person for this role is filled with enthusiasm and a genuine desire to make a real impact.
Does this sound exciting?
We look forward to reading your application!
Qualifications:
Some experience and a big interest in data analytics and HR
Experience working in various systems that support analytics, and reports
Good knowledge of Excel and Power BI and the ability to present your data professionally to relevant stakeholders
You know how to work with big data sets, how to secure reliability of data, and able to get meaningful information from different sources while executing analytical tasks
Excellent communication skills, both spoken and written English
Contract type and hours
Full-time consulting assignment for 1 year, with very good possibilities for extension. Start 2024-12-02.
Application
Please apply on our website perido.se/lediga-jobb/. Click on the apply button in the job ad and fill in your information and attach your CV. We recommend that you submit your application as soon as possible as selection is ongoing. Note that certain information regarding the assignment and/or the client company may have been deliberately disclosed from the advertisement. If your profile matches what we are looking for, the responsible recruiter will give you all the information you need.
The recruiter responsible for this position is Linn Willberg, you can reach her via linn.willberg@perido.se
. You can find answers to most questions or concerns at perido.se/vanliga-fragor/. If you still haven't found the answer you are looking for, you are most welcome to contact us at fraga@perido.se
and one of our recruitment communicators will answer you. Always enter the reference number 34880 in the subject line. Please note that we only accept applications through our website and that we are unable to provide updates on your application status.
About Perido
Why are we called Perido? It is from the Latin word Peridoneus which means "well matched". Matching our consultant's competence and career focus with our clients' needs is what we do best! Perido is a consulting and recruitment company in the white-collar sector that helps you to the next step in your career and our vision is for everyone to thrive and be engaged at work. We have grown steadily since the start in 2003 and have over 1500 employees across the country, of which about fifty works at our offices in Stockholm and Gothenburg. As a Perido consultant, you become an important part of our organization and you grow together with us by strengthening our clients' organizations with your skills. Please visit our website www.perido.se
