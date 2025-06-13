HSE Specialist
2025-06-13
The Opportunity
We are hiring a health, safety, environment & sustainability (HSE) specialist to become part of our HSE-team at Power Transformers in Ludvika, Sweden. In this role you will work both operationally in the production and strategically with key initiatives to improve the HSE and environmental culture within the business unit.
As an HSE Specialist at Power Transformers, your main responsibility will be to ensure support to our operations that they are compliant with all internal and external policies and regulations. You will also play a critical role in developing and implementing health, safety and environmental programs to support initiatives within the company, and you will be the driver to report on progress and performance.
We are interested to learn more about you and your experiences so don't hesitate to apply even though you don't meet all requirements. A great team with good collaboration is waiting for you to join!
How you'll make an impact
Coach, support, and advise managers and production employees on Health, Safety, and Sustainability matters.
Implement safety and sustainability objectives while ensuring compliance with regulations and policies.
Develop and administer environmental programs to meet internal and external standards.
Support ISO certification, continual improvement, and risk management processes.
Conduct safety audits, investigate incidents, and introduce corrective actions.
Build relationships with key stakeholders, including regulatory agencies and community groups.
Track and report health, safety, and environmental performance to management.
Promote a strong HSE culture and ensure production equipment meets relevant safety standards.
Your background
We highly value your personality and your willingness to learn new things. You are a team player that understand and value the importance of working together to achieve great result
You have prior HSE experience, preferably from a similar industry. It is an advantage if you have prior experience working with environmental or sustainability tasks
It is an advantage if you hold a bachelor's or master's degree in engineering or equivalent
Knowledge of Health & Safety and Environment legislative requirements
You have a pro-active mindset to self-initiate actions and take decisions
Familiar with Swedish OHS and environmental laws and regulations
You have good communication and influencing skills to address and build trust within the organization Fluency in English and Swedish is required, both written and spoken
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
More information: Recruiting Manager Johan Stenberg, johan.stenberg@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Antra Volujevica, antra.volujevica@hitachienergy.com
