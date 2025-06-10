HSE Manager - LyondellBasell in Åstorp
2025-06-10
As a leader in the global chemical industry, LyondellBasell strives every day to be the safest, best operated and most valued company in our industry. The company's products, materials and technologies are advancing sustainable solutions for food safety, access to clean water, healthcare and fuel efficiency in more than 100 international markets. LyondellBasell places high priority on diversity, equity and inclusion and is Advancing Good with an emphasis on our planet, the communities where we operate and our future workforce. The company takes great pride in its world-class technology and customer focus. LyondellBasell has stepped up its circularity and climate ambitions and actions to address the global challenges of plastic waste and decarbonization. For more information, please visit www.lyondellbasell.com
Are you a safety-driven leader with deep expertise in manufacturing environments? Are you the experienced HSE specialist who is passionate about creating a safe and sustainable work environment? If your answers are yes, then you should read on below about this opportunity.
At LyondellBasell in Åstorp, we are now looking for an HSE Manager who can champion our commitment to safety, sustainability, and operational excellence.
This is the role
The role of HSE (Health, Safety, and Environmental) Manager entails strategic and operational responsibility for the work environment, safety and environmental work within our business in Åstorp. The position includes the important implementation and follow-up of procedures and systems to ensure compliance with applicable legislation, internal policies, procedures, processes and standards.
At LyondellBasell we have a particular focus on chemical management, machinery safety, environmental goals, waste management and risk assessments linked to the specific challenges of manufacturing. The role also includes running training initiatives, leading safety rounds and following up on deviations and incidents in our internal systems. The HSE Manager reports to the Site Manager and acts as a key resource in the work for a safe and sustainable work environment.
Your areas of responsibility
• Maintain, develop and implement health and safety management policies and procedures to guarantee safety and environmental compliance
• Maintain and improve our daily work with our certified quality assurance systems
• Conducting risk assessments to detect potential hazards
• To monitor and ensure compliance with health, safety, and environmental regulations
• Ensuring that all safety equipment is properly maintained and in good working order
• Responsible for reports on the state of health, safety, and environmental compliance and acting as management representative
• As HSE Manager you are part of the Swedish Operational Steering Group
This is who you are
We believe that you are a driven person who has a strong focus on quality and continuous improvement. You work in a structured and independent manner, while at the same time, in order to succeed in your assignment, you have a strong ability to collaborate and create commitment to the HSE work at all levels of the organization. You have very good communication skills and excellent knowledge of Swedish and English, both orally and in writing.
This is what you should bring to us
• Master's or bachelor's degree preferable in Chemistry, Environmental Sciences, Toxicology, Occupational Health/Medicine or Work environment engineer
• At least five years of experience from industry working with HSE and particularly chemical safety preferably in a Global Corporate Environment
• Advanced understanding of local and international HSES laws, codes, and regulations
• High system knowledge of (ISO 9001, ISO14001, and OHSAS18001)
• Excellent communication and presentation skills, both written and spoken in English and Swedish
We will attach great importance to your personal qualities and profile for this role.
This is what we offer
We offer an environment where we encourage personal and professional growth and where you will be rewarded for your performance and results. You will have the possibility to work with specialists in all fields to develop innovative solutions and to extend your national and international network. As part of a larger international group, our company in Åstorp is a stable and successful local company.
Being a highly dynamic organization, it is an exciting time to be part of the LyondellBasell community. We are in a period of growth and change in all corners of the company. We are part of this impressive transformation which impacts all of our processes and day-to-day business. In Åstorp we are a small, purpose-driven and enthusiastic team. We work hard, we take pride in what we do, we seek new and innovative ways to collaborate with our customers and partners and, we have fun!
Place of work & working hours
The work takes place at our production facility in Åstorp. Standard working hours are daytime at 07.45-16.30 (Monday-Friday), however there is room for flexibility in this position, we have flexible working hours and opportunity to work from home. You are willing to travel up to approximately twice a year if necessary. Monthly salary according to current collective agreement. Start date as soon as possible.
Your application
In this recruitment, we collaborate with Ny Kollega and you are welcome to contact recruitment specialist Johan Spjuth on 0733670660 if you have any questions. The last day to apply is July 6th but please apply in English as soon as possible as selection and interviews are taking place on an ongoing basis. Note that we will not accept applications written in Swedish. Background check will be conducted on our final candidate.
Welcome with your application!
