HSE Coordinator
Northvolt Revolt AB / Hälsoskyddsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla hälsoskyddsjobb i Stockholm
2024-10-01
We are looking for a dedicated HSE Coordinator to join us in our mission to contribute to a greener future. The role is part of our excellent team based in Skellefteå. By joining us, you will be a key player in building one of the first large-scale European battery factories.
The HSE Coordinator will be responsible for a variety of tasks, including but not limited to the following:
Improving Conditions: Enhance workplace conditions concerning environmental health and safety as stipulated by local legislation, company policies, and industry best practices. This responsibility encompasses the physical areas within Revolt's operational jurisdiction.
Training and Development: Conduct comprehensive training sessions for the Emergency Response Team (ERT) and other employees in critical areas such as emergency response, life safety protocols, industrial hygiene, and management of chemical and fire hazards.
Emergency Response: Actively respond to emergencies, incidents, and accidents. Investigate the root causes of these events and recommend corrective actions to prevent recurrence.
Safety Surveys: Carry out safety surveys to identify, assess, and mitigate occupational hazards, ensuring a safe working environment for all employees.
Government Compliance: Prepare and submit all required local government reports related to safety, working closely with Central HSE organizations for guidance and support.
Implementation of Plans: Implement Health and Safety plans and procedures across the Revolt organization, ensuring adherence in all physical areas of operation.
Employee Education: Educate employees about the company's safety culture, procedures, and their roles in maintaining a safe working environment.
Daily H&S Tasks: Complete day-to-day health and safety tasks, including conducting risk analyses, bi-weekly or monthly environmental rounds, investigations, and incident reports.
Accountability:
The HSE Coordinator will ensure that the organization adheres to both Northvolt's and local regulations regarding Health, Safety, and Environmental (HSE) matters.
Compliance Monitoring: Monitor compliance with HSE standards and safe working practices, reporting any deviations on a case-by-case basis. Investigate these deviations thoroughly and implement appropriate actions through designated systems.
Training and Improvement Plans: Identify HSE-related training needs and improvement plans, sharing insights and updates with relevant members of the organization.
Direct Reports: This position will report directly to the HSE Manager at Northvolt Revolt AB.
Full-time employment, fixed salary.
Please note that candidates considered for employment with Northvolt Revolt AB may be subject to a mandatory background check process.
