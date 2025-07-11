Hris To Internationella Engelska Skolan (ies)
2025-07-11
This role contributes to ensuring high quality HR processes, projects and development initiatives, HR analysis and reporting. The right person for our team has a strong sense of responsibility, is committed to quality and strongly identifies with our company values. A person who will always roll up their sleeves for what comes our way, and easily organizes and structures just about any project and process, often in cross collaboration with other functions and schools.
The HRIS reports to the Head of HR and is a key member of our HR-team consisting of seven people. You will be based in Stockholm at our office in Danderyd.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES
HR system administrator for our new HR system - HR+, Cornerstone and Medvind
HR project lead for our new system implementation of a couple of remaining modules; define, design and implementation of HR processes, including change management
HR analytics - data management & surveys
Compensation - salary statistics (including lönekartläggning)
Salary revision & system support
Mapping of qualifications & skills
Leading and planning the IES New Staff Day (introduction day event)
System administrator and development coordination for the recruitment system
Mapping HR processes
REQUIREMENTS
3-5 years in a similar role with experience of leading/working with projects
HR-/Data analytics
Managing complex processes, fast and effective
Bachelor's degree, preferably in Human Resources, Analytics, Project management
HR system knowledge
Fluent in both Swedish and English, orally and written
Nice to have
Change management with experience in planning and delivering new systems and ways of working
Employer Branding
Experience from working in an international environment
HR system knowledge in HR+, Cornerstone and Medvind
ABOUT IES
Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a bilingual school organization that gives every student the possibility to meet high academic expectations and aspirations and to navigate through an international environment, irrespective of their background. IES has played a significant role in changing the face of Swedish education with a clear focus on quality teaching and learning. The school group was founded in 1993 by Barbara Bergström and is today the fourth largest educational provider within grundskolan (compulsory school) in Sweden. As of autumn 2024, we have more than 31,000 students in 47 compulsory schools, from Trelleborg in the south to Skellefteå in the north, as well as one upper secondary school.
For more information, visit our website www.engelska.se.
What IES can offer you? read more about it here.
