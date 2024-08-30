HR-Specialist to Huawei
2024-08-30
About the company
Founded in 1988, Huawei Technologies is one of thefastest growing telecommunications and networksolutions providers in the world and 2000 Huaweiestablished the first overseas R&D office in Sweden.Huawei Technology Sweden is continuously growingand with 300+ R&D engineers located in Stockholm,Gothenburg and Lund we are trailblazing the path tofuture 5G wireless systems with focus onstandardization, research and pre-development.
Your role
Huawei are currently seeking an HR specialist at their Kista office who will be instrumental in handling various HRtasks. This role requires a dedicated professional who can leverage these functions to enhance organizationalvalue.This is a consultant position, thru Clevry, at Huaweisoffice in Kista, Stockholm. Startdate is as soon as possible.
Main tasks and responsibilities
Recruitment: Manage the end-to-end HR process, and engage in attracting talents through internationalcompetitions and related activities.
Internship Management:Manage the end-to-end HR process.
Human resources management: including employee incentives, benefits, and management of experts, etc.
Your qualifications
Fluency in both Chinese and English
At least three years of experience in Human Resources or a related field.
Excellent interpersonal, negotiation, and communication skills.
Exceptional attention to detail and a proactive attitude in problem-solving and issue resolution.
Proven capability to operate effectively under stress, maintaining composure and professionalism inchallenging situations.
About Clevry
For over 30 years we have been the change maker for a more soft skills driven work-life within talent acquisition, assessments and advisory. We operate globally with customers, consultants and candidates from North America to Singapore with headquarters in Brighton, Stockholm and Helsinki. At Clevry we have over 150 soft skills certified recruiters, business psychologists and experts at your service.
The process
Clevry thinks your soft skills are as important as your hard skills. Do you want to know more about your soft skills and how to optimize them?
As you apply for this position you have the possibility to answer a questionnaire from us about your soft skills. The questionnaire takes approximately 10 minutes to fill out and generates a feedback report (in Swedish) that highlights your soft skills. This report can be used for both personal and professional purposes.
Both questionnaire and feedback report are sent to your e-mail inbox.
We screen candidates continuously and the position could be filled prior to last application date. Does this role sound like a good match? Please apply today.
