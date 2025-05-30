Hr Specialist With Payroll Expertise To Ox2
AB Effektiv Borås / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla administratörsjobb i Stockholm
2025-05-30
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AB Effektiv Borås i Stockholm
, Vaxholm
, Täby
, Södertälje
, Uppsala
eller i hela Sverige
Your future employer
Use your skills to power the great shift. At OX2, we accelerate the access to renewable energy and contribute to a sustainable future for people and the planet. We are multi-specialists to the core and offer a dynamic and collaborative environment where you'll be empowered to take ownership, explore smarter ways of working, and create real impact.
In this role, you will be a key player in our global HR team, acting as the bridge between OX2 and our local payroll partners across several countries. You'll have a chance to influence and develop how we work with payroll and HR data - always with an eye on accuracy, scalability, and continuous improvement.
For more information visit: www.ox2.com
What does a day at the company look like?
In this role, you will be a key member of our global HR team and serve as the link between OX2 and our external payroll vendors across multiple countries. You will coordinate and develop payroll operations and processes, with a strong focus on compliance, scalability, and efficiency. Your work will also support broader HR development, as we continuously evolve our ways of working. This is an exciting opportunity for someone who is eager to drive change and make an impact, initially within payroll, and over time in other areas of HR.
As part of our 11-person HR team, you'll work cross-functionally across countries and systems, with opportunities to take on broader tasks depending on your interests and strengths.
Responsibilities and key aspects of the role:
Own and develop the global payroll process landscape and act as main point of contact for external payroll partners
Work across HR systems and take an active role in improving digital workflows, integrations, and reporting
Drive or contribute to cross-functional HR and payroll improvement initiatives
Support People Analytics initiatives and help translate data into actionable insights for HR and leadership
Act as a systems-savvy problem-solver, always looking for ways to improve and future-proof our tools and processes
You will report to the Compensation and Benefit Director based in Stockholm.
Who are you?
We are looking for someone with solid experience in payroll, ideally gained in an international environment and through collaboration with external payroll vendors. Knowledge of payroll processes outside of Sweden is considered a strong advantage. You have a genuine interest in streamlining processes, improving systems, and developing smarter ways of working. Experience with HRIS systems such as SAP SuccessFactors is meriting. As a person, you are proactive, curious, and solution-oriented. Fluency in both Swedish and English is required.
You thrive in a collaborative environment, take initiative, and are driven by the opportunity to create positive change. You are ready to take ownership of payroll improvements and, over time, broaden your focus to other areas within HR. You take initiative, approach problems thoughtfully, and enjoy identifying opportunities for improvement.
Are you excited about this opportunity? We'd be thrilled to receive your application! Please submit it through effektiv.se as soon as possible, as we will be conducting interviews on an ongoing basis. If you have any questions or would like more information about the position, feel free to contact Elin Fernström at elin.fernstrom@effektiv.se
. We look forward to hearing from you!
About Team Effektiv
Effektiv is the innovative and personal company in recruitment, staffing, coaching, matching, and interim solutions. Our roots in sports and team spirit influence the company; we work in teams in our staffing and recruitment processes, and sponsoring sports clubs is a significant part of our commitment. As a candidate, we aim to provide that extra touch, ensuring a great experience throughout the entire recruitment process, as evidenced by our recognition as Recruitment Company of the Year. Effektiv's core values are Happy, Exploratory, Long-term, and Resourceful, forming the acronym GOLD in Swedish. Effektiv strives to achieve gold with its candidates, consultants, clients, and partners every day. This is a direct recruitment, which means that Effektiv is responsible for the recruitment process, and you will be employed directly by the client company. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AB Effektiv Borås
(org.nr 556944-7666), http://effektiv.se Arbetsplats
Effektiv Kontakt
Elin Fernström elin.fernstrom@effektiv.se 0735195445 Jobbnummer
9367564