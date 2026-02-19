HR Project Manager
2026-02-19
Boliden is a high-tech metals company with its own mines and smelters that works long-term to guarantee society's access to base and precious metals. For a century, our work has been part of the value chains that have shaped modern society. At Boliden, we know that the metals we mine and make available will continue to play a crucial role in the future - what matters is how we produce them. Become a part of us and drive change for generations to come.
Boliden is entering an exciting phase - and you can play a key role in shaping our next big milestone!
The People Platform @ Zinkgruvan project will integrate Zinkgruvan into Boliden's HR ecosystem, connecting key systems such as Workday, Zalaris, Quinyx, and HR ServiceNow. To lead this strategically important initiative as we bring our newest mine into the HR system landscape, we are now seeking a HR Project Manager who can drive this integration end-to-end.
Apply today and join us on this exciting journey!
Your opportunity
As HR Project Manager for the People Platform @ Zinkgruvan, you will lead the development of a modern, efficient, and future-ready HR platform for one of Sweden's most dynamic mining operations. You'll work hands-on with several HR systems and help shape future ways of working across the organization, driving meaningful change across both technology and people in a high-impact environment.
This is a complex initiative involving multiple interconnected systems, large volumes of HR and payroll data, and critical processes across workforce administration, time, pay, and case management. It also requires significant change management for HR, managers, and employees.
This opportunity is perfect for someone who is structured, collaborative, and driven by delivering results. You bring experience in HR technology, complex integrations, and change management - and you thrive in a role where you can drive progress while inspiring engagement across the organization.
Who you will work with
You'll collaborate closely with skilled colleagues across HR, Payroll, HR Tech, and IT-an engaged cross-functional team dedicated to ensuring a smooth and successful implementation.
You will also work in close partnership with an external partner who will lead the technical aspects of the project. This allows you, as Project Manager, to focus on planning, coordination of internal needs and requirements-both technical and business-stakeholder management, and securing overall business readiness while the external partner drives the technical delivery.
And of course, you will work with the Steering Committee, representing key resource owners and providing governance and strategic direction throughout the project.
This project-based position is intended to run full-time from August 2026 through May 2027, ideally with a part-time start already in June. While the location is flexible within our Business Units, regular presence in Boliden is expected. As Boliden is planning additional upcoming projects, there may be an opportunity for continued project employment for the right person.
What you will do
Project Planning & Execution
Drive and maintain the overall project plan.
Coordinate workstreams and manage dependencies
Track milestones and clear obstacles proactively.
Governance & Reporting
Deliver concise status updates to the Steering Committee.
Manage risks, issues, and decision logs.
Escalate timing, scope, resource, or readiness concerns when needed.
Data & Systems Integration
Coordinate alignment across Workday, Zalaris, Quinyx, HR ServiceNow, and related integrations.
Lead testing coordination and preparation for migration, cutover, and hypercare.
Stakeholder & Change Management
Monitor progress of the change management plan.
Flag gaps or risks that may affect adoption or timelines.
Quality & Delivery
Ensure scalable, compliant solutions aligned with Boliden's HR operating model.
Secure a smooth post-go-live transition.
What you bring
Proven experience as a Project Manager for similar transformation projects.
Strong skills in planning, coordination, and leading cross-functional workstreams.
Comfortable operating in high-complexity environments with multiple systems and integrations.
Excellent communication and stakeholder management skills.
Demonstrated leadership in ensuring smooth, compliant, and well-coordinated implementations across systems, processes, and stakeholders.
A structured, proactive, and solution-oriented way of working.
Experience with Workday, Zalaris, Quinyx, or ServiceNow is a strong advantage.
Experience from Change Management, preferable the ADKAR model.
Why work with us
At Boliden, we believe in promoting a workplace where care, courage, and responsibility are central to everything we do. We offer a workplace where we believe in collaboration and where what you contribute will have a direct impact on future generations. We are a company made up of responsible and creative people all working towards the same vision; to become the most sustainable and respected metal supplier in the world.
Apply today to be part of something truly meaningful!
At Boliden, diversity and inclusion are drivers of innovation. We know that different perspectives and experiences strengthen us and help us stay at the forefront of an important and exciting industry. Therefore, we encourage applications from people with diverse backgrounds and viewpoints. Together, we build a workplace where everyone can feel safe and inspired to reach their full potential.
Want to know more about the position? Contact hiring manager - Linn Lundqvist, Head of HR Operations, linn.lundqvist@boliden.com
.
Questions about the application are answered by our Talent Acquisition Partner, Pernilla Åkerblom, Pernilla.Akerblom@boliden.com
, + 46 73-023 69 61.
For union information, please contact Mats Lindblom, SACO, +46 73-350 04 19, Andreas Mårtensson, Unionen, +46 70-541 83 93 eller Peter Markström, Ledarna, +46 910-77 40 09.
Welcome to submit your application no later than March 12, 2026.
As part of Boliden's qualitative recruitment efforts and systematic safety work, background checks will be included in the recruitment process.
