HR Manager Compensation & Benefit - Swep International AB - Ekonomichefsjobb i Landskrona
HR Manager Compensation & Benefit
Swep International AB / Ekonomichefsjobb / Landskrona
2021-04-12
Will you take on the global challenge as
HR Manager- Compensation & Benefits
(based in Landskrona)
SWEP is an exciting, growing company dedicated to creating solutions to meet the energy challenges of the world. We offer more than just a job. We offer an opportunity for a career with no boundaries and an opportunity to make an impact - locally and globally. We are striving towards record-breaking growth. We want individuals who think like entrepreneurs; who have an open mind; who care about the environment; and who are looking to inspire and be inspired.
Are you ready to challenge today's efficiency and make this world a better place for tomorrow?
What you will do
You will own and drive HR processes and tools globally within SWEP, especially within Compensation & Benefits and HRIS Systems. The position also supports Executive managers and Strategic HR in Performance Management processes such as Goal setting and Year End Review. You'll also support VP HR in certain areas for achieving continuous HR Operations Excellence.
You will also:
Establish procedures and guidelines for all HR-colleagues in those areas
Provide a strategic HR-perspective that enables the organization to execute SWEP business strategy
Ensure we have total remuneration and reward structure supporting business strategy.
Develop SWEP Job Architecture by aligning with Dover corporation frame as well as benchmarking with the market competitiveness
Contribute to digitalization journey as well as workforce analytics to support the business decision with data informing.
Talent global mobility projects
Your background
You have a university degree Human Resources or equivalent, at least 10 years relevant experience from more than one continent. Mercer IPE certification and knowledge is a competence plus. Business acumen - driving HR pro-actively with a business-oriented perspective is a necessity. Experience from SWEP or similar industry is an advantage. You possess English both verbally and written. Knowledge in Chinese is also a merit.
Who you are
You are self-driven, self-motivated and fit SWEP:S Basic Beliefs and you relish working in a multi-cultural environment. You are expected to act as a role model for SWEP.
We look forward to hear from you
If you would like to know more about the position, please contact Ann Elg Kjellberg, VP HR at ann.elgkjellberg@swep.net.
Please apply through hrsweden@swep.net by April 22nd, 2021 at the latest.
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-12
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-22
Adress
Swep International AB
Hjalmar Brantings väg 5
26122 Landskrona
Jobbnummer
5685791
